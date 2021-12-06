



Boca Raton, FL, United States, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PastryPunks has set out to revolutionize the Binance Smart Chain with amazing NFTs, unique Tokenomics with lower buy tax based on NFT holdings, and a P2E (Play to Earn) scheduled for release Q1, 2022 .

PastryPunks is a collection of 5000 tasty Binance NFTs that consist of bratty kids, famous chefs and crypto influencers. Revenue from minting PastryPunks is planned to be used for marketing, development of a P2E PastryPunks game, buy-backs for their BSC crypto token, additional liquidity. The revolutionary PastryPunks token smart contract on the Binance network allows for automatic buy tax reduction based on how many PastryPunks NFTs you hold. The more you hold, the lower your tax adding a built-in utility to our NFTs and dynamic tokenomics to the PastryPunks token.

A presale was held on Dec 5, 2021 in which 200 BNB were raised on the Pinksale Finance platform. As of the time of the presale, more than 1000 PastryPunks NFTs were already minted.

The PastryPunks crypto token will be available for trading on Pancakeswap on Dec 6, 2021 at 12:00pm EST, 17:00 UTC.

Marketing plans include numerous social-media influencers, Youtube content, crypto coin site listings, Telegram channels and AMAs are scheduled throughout the crypto space. CoinMarketCap and Coin Gecko will be officially applied for after launch.

PastryPunks Token Verified Contract: 0x1bf571b3d5485109e59d002e9765104e4e238bfd

telegram: PastryPunksOfficial

For the original news story, please visit https://publishedpr.com/news/pastrypunks-crypto-token-is-launching-on-the-binance-smart-chain.html