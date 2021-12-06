Paris, December 06th, 2021
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From November 29 to December 03, 2021
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 29 to December 03, 2021:
I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s
name
|Date of
transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|29/11/2021
|FR0000125486
|9 792
|84,6010
|AQEU
|VINCI
|29/11/2021
|FR0000125486
|18 203
|84,5102
|CEUX
|VINCI
|29/11/2021
|FR0000125486
|7 556
|84,5535
|TQEX
|VINCI
|29/11/2021
|FR0000125486
|97 949
|84,5828
|XPAR
|VINCI
|30/11/2021
|FR0000125486
|11 814
|83,8971
|AQEU
|VINCI
|30/11/2021
|FR0000125486
|19 019
|83,7911
|CEUX
|VINCI
|30/11/2021
|FR0000125486
|7 058
|84,0310
|TQEX
|VINCI
|30/11/2021
|FR0000125486
|97 009
|83,7794
|XPAR
|VINCI
|01/12/2021
|FR0000125486
|12 481
|85,9725
|AQEU
|VINCI
|01/12/2021
|FR0000125486
|13 988
|86,1569
|CEUX
|VINCI
|01/12/2021
|FR0000125486
|6 376
|86,1412
|TQEX
|VINCI
|01/12/2021
|FR0000125486
|98 155
|86,0769
|XPAR
|VINCI
|02/12/2021
|FR0000125486
|10 096
|86,6598
|AQEU
|VINCI
|02/12/2021
|FR0000125486
|9 124
|86,4709
|CEUX
|VINCI
|02/12/2021
|FR0000125486
|5 331
|86,6804
|TQEX
|VINCI
|02/12/2021
|FR0000125486
|93 449
|86,5185
|XPAR
|VINCI
|03/12/2021
|FR0000125486
|12 974
|85,9866
|AQEU
|VINCI
|03/12/2021
|FR0000125486
|19 313
|86,1516
|CEUX
|VINCI
|03/12/2021
|FR0000125486
|8 769
|85,9152
|TQEX
|VINCI
|03/12/2021
|FR0000125486
|86 244
|86,0483
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|644 700
|85,3684
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
