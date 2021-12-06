Disclosure of transactions in own shares From November 29 to December 03, 2021

Rueil Malmaisom Cede, FRANCE

                               Paris, December 06th, 2021

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 29 to December 03, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 29 to December 03, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s
name		Date of
transaction		Identifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI29/11/2021FR00001254869 79284,6010AQEU
VINCI29/11/2021FR000012548618 20384,5102CEUX
VINCI29/11/2021FR00001254867 55684,5535TQEX
VINCI29/11/2021FR000012548697 94984,5828XPAR
VINCI30/11/2021FR000012548611 81483,8971AQEU
VINCI30/11/2021FR000012548619 01983,7911CEUX
VINCI30/11/2021FR00001254867 05884,0310TQEX
VINCI30/11/2021FR000012548697 00983,7794XPAR
VINCI01/12/2021FR000012548612 48185,9725AQEU
VINCI01/12/2021FR000012548613 98886,1569CEUX
VINCI01/12/2021FR00001254866 37686,1412TQEX
VINCI01/12/2021FR000012548698 15586,0769XPAR
VINCI02/12/2021FR000012548610 09686,6598AQEU
VINCI02/12/2021FR00001254869 12486,4709CEUX
VINCI02/12/2021FR00001254865 33186,6804TQEX
VINCI02/12/2021FR000012548693 44986,5185XPAR
VINCI03/12/2021FR000012548612 97485,9866AQEU
VINCI03/12/2021FR000012548619 31386,1516CEUX
VINCI03/12/2021FR00001254868 76985,9152TQEX
VINCI03/12/2021FR000012548686 24486,0483XPAR
      
  TOTAL644 70085,3684 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

