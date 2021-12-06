English French

Paris, December 06th, 2021

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 29 to December 03, 2021

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 29 to December 03, 2021:

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 29/11/2021 FR0000125486 9 792 84,6010 AQEU VINCI 29/11/2021 FR0000125486 18 203 84,5102 CEUX VINCI 29/11/2021 FR0000125486 7 556 84,5535 TQEX VINCI 29/11/2021 FR0000125486 97 949 84,5828 XPAR VINCI 30/11/2021 FR0000125486 11 814 83,8971 AQEU VINCI 30/11/2021 FR0000125486 19 019 83,7911 CEUX VINCI 30/11/2021 FR0000125486 7 058 84,0310 TQEX VINCI 30/11/2021 FR0000125486 97 009 83,7794 XPAR VINCI 01/12/2021 FR0000125486 12 481 85,9725 AQEU VINCI 01/12/2021 FR0000125486 13 988 86,1569 CEUX VINCI 01/12/2021 FR0000125486 6 376 86,1412 TQEX VINCI 01/12/2021 FR0000125486 98 155 86,0769 XPAR VINCI 02/12/2021 FR0000125486 10 096 86,6598 AQEU VINCI 02/12/2021 FR0000125486 9 124 86,4709 CEUX VINCI 02/12/2021 FR0000125486 5 331 86,6804 TQEX VINCI 02/12/2021 FR0000125486 93 449 86,5185 XPAR VINCI 03/12/2021 FR0000125486 12 974 85,9866 AQEU VINCI 03/12/2021 FR0000125486 19 313 86,1516 CEUX VINCI 03/12/2021 FR0000125486 8 769 85,9152 TQEX VINCI 03/12/2021 FR0000125486 86 244 86,0483 XPAR TOTAL 644 700 85,3684

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment