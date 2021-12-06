Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

English French

Paris, 06/12/2021

Disclosure of trading in onw shares

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 29 and 30 November 2021 and on 1, 2 and 3 December 2021.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 29/11/2021 FR0000120503 104,833 30.01340179 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 30/11/2021 FR0000120503 100,000 29.767893 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 01/12/2021 FR0000120503 100,000 30.4122605 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 02/12/2021 FR0000120503 100,000 29.9614749 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 03/12/2021 FR0000120503 100,000 29.9875 XPAR

