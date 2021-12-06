Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 06/12/2021

Regulated information

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 29 and 30 November 2021 and on 1, 2 and 3 December 2021.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

I.      Summary presentation

Name of issuerIdentity code of issuerTransaction dateIdentity code of financial instrumentTotal daily volume traded (number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares purchasedMarket
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6329/11/2021FR0000120503104,83330.01340179XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6330/11/2021FR0000120503100,00029.767893XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6301/12/2021FR0000120503100,00030.4122605XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6302/12/2021FR0000120503100,00029.9614749XPAR
BOUYGUES SA969500MOCLNQFNZN0D6303/12/2021FR0000120503100,00029.9875XPAR

II.      Detailed presentation


https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021-12-06-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls

 

