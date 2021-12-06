Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, 06/12/2021
Disclosure of trading in onw shares
Regulated information
Disclosure of trading in own shares on 29 and 30 November 2021 and on 1, 2 and 3 December 2021.
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021
I. Summary presentation
|Name of issuer
|Identity code of issuer
|Transaction date
|Identity code of financial instrument
|Total daily volume traded (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares purchased
|Market
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|29/11/2021
|FR0000120503
|104,833
|30.01340179
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|30/11/2021
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|29.767893
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|01/12/2021
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|30.4122605
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|02/12/2021
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|29.9614749
|XPAR
|BOUYGUES SA
|969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63
|03/12/2021
|FR0000120503
|100,000
|29.9875
|XPAR
II. Detailed presentation
https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021-12-06-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xls
Attachment