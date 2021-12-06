Albioma : Disclosure of trading in own shares, period from 29 November 2021 to 3 December 2021

| Source: ALBIOMA ALBIOMA

La Defense, FRANCE

Press release

Paris La Défense, 6 December 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 29 November 2021 to 3 December 2021

Albioma declares that from 29 November 2021 to 3 December 2021, the following transactions have been carried out in its own shares under the share buyback programme authorised by the Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021, presented in aggregate form:

Name of issuerLEI codeDay of transactionISIN codeTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily wieghted average acquisition priceMarket identification code
ALBIOMA9695002W8GRJRZ44MA6229/11/2021FR00000604027,50033.619XPAR
ALBIOMA9695002W8GRJRZ44MA6230/11/2021FR00000604027,50033.3827XPAR
ALBIOMA9695002W8GRJRZ44MA6201/12/2021FR00000604027,50034.0599XPAR
ALBIOMA9695002W8GRJRZ44MA6202/12/2021FR000006040211,00033.1269XPAR
ALBIOMA9695002W8GRJRZ44MA6203/12/2021FR00000604027,50032.8008XPAR
    41,00033.3747 

A detailed list of transactions is available on the Company's website, www.albioma.com.

Next on the agenda: annual results for the 2021 financial year, on 2 March 2022 (before trading).

About AlbiomaContacts
An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey.		Investor
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
  
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.		www.albioma.com

 

Attachment


Attachments

Albioma_CP_20211206_ENG