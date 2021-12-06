Albioma : Disclosure of trading in own shares, period from 29 November 2021 to 3 December 2021

English French

Press release

Paris La Défense, 6 December 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 29 November 2021 to 3 December 2021

Albioma declares that from 29 November 2021 to 3 December 2021, the following transactions have been carried out in its own shares under the share buyback programme authorised by the Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021, presented in aggregate form:

Name of issuer LEI code Day of transaction ISIN code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily wieghted average acquisition price Market identification code ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 29/11/2021 FR0000060402 7,500 33.619 XPAR ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 30/11/2021 FR0000060402 7,500 33.3827 XPAR ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 01/12/2021 FR0000060402 7,500 34.0599 XPAR ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 02/12/2021 FR0000060402 11,000 33.1269 XPAR ALBIOMA 9695002W8GRJRZ44MA62 03/12/2021 FR0000060402 7,500 32.8008 XPAR 41,000 33.3747

A detailed list of transactions is available on the Company's website, www.albioma.com.

Next on the agenda: annual results for the 2021 financial year, on 2 March 2022 (before trading).

About Albioma Contacts An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.



Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.



Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey. Investor

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

presse@albioma.com Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.



The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. www.albioma.com





Attachment