Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 6th December 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 29th NOVEMBER 2021 TO 3rd DECEMBER 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 29/11/2021 150 9.4 1 410 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 30/11/2021 - - - - - 01/12/2021 100 9.5 950 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 02/12/2021 725 8.94 6 480 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 03/12/2021 600 8.89 5 333 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 1 575 - 14 172 - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



Attachment