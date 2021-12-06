Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 6th December 2021
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, 16th September 2020 and 21st October 2021
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 29th NOVEMBER 2021 TO 3rd DECEMBER 2021
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
|Trading date
|Number of shares purchased
|Weighted average price (Eur)
|Amount of purchases (Eur)
|Purpose
|Market
|29/11/2021
|150
|9.4
|1 410
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|30/11/2021
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|01/12/2021
|100
|9.5
|950
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|02/12/2021
|725
|8.94
|6 480
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|03/12/2021
|600
|8.89
|5 333
|Cancellation or free shares coverage
|Euro MTF Luxembourg
|Total
|1 575
|-
|14 172
|-
|-
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 4th November 2021 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
Attachment