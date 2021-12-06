Great Place to Work® Names Aledade One of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ in 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work® has honored Aledade as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ for the second consecutive year. This year, Aledade ranked number 25 out of the 100 top companies.

The Best Workplaces for Parents award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 6 million current U.S. employees. In that survey, 96 percent of Aledade's employees responded that Aledade is a great place to work. This number is 37 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of America's Best Workplaces for Parents, and we're so grateful to every Aledader who has put us on this list for the second year in a row," said Jessica Gladden, Aledade's Senior Vice President for People Strategy & Operations. "At Aledade, we know that balancing family and work is not just important to every employee when they leave work, but it also helps us focus on the bigger picture of our work - building a health care system that works better for every family across the country."

Aledade has established family-friendly policies across the company, including 12 weeks fully-paid parental leave for new parents and flexible work schedules to give parents the work/life balance they need. More information can be found on our website under Life At Aledade .

The Best Workplaces in Parents list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies are only considered if they are Great Place to Work-Certified™.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Congratulations to Great Place to Work's Best Workplaces for Parents™," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "The pandemic presented parents with unique challenges that impacted their work and home-lives. But these companies paid close attention to the experiences of their working parents and ensured that they didn't have to choose between a thriving career and being present for their children."

In 2021, Aledade also ranked as the #1 Best Workplace in Health Care & Biopharma™ 2021 (Health Care - Small & Medium), #10 in Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ 2021 (Small And Medium), #11 in Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ 2021 (Medium), and #12 in Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ 2021 (Small And Medium).

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade works with independent practices, health centers, and clinics to build and lead Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) anchored in primary care. Through these practice networks, Aledade empowers physicians to stay independent, focus on their patients, and thrive financially by keeping people healthy. Aledade offers a comprehensive range of capabilities at scale, that includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, regulatory expertise, strong payer relationships, and local, hands-on support from attentive experts. Together with more than 800 participating providers in 36 states, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across nearly 100 value-based contracts representing more than 1.2 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

About the Best Workplaces for Parents™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Parents™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 6 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations that have at least 50 responses from parents. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

