US United Launches to Promote and Advocate for Unity

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With division in America continuing to rise, a diverse group of like-minded leaders across social justice, law enforcement, and business have created US United to emphasize in culture that unity is the path forward. US United provides leadership, tools and infrastructure to support people taking a first step toward meeting in the middle to confront, openly and honestly, the pressing social issues of our time.



US United’s critically important mission will kick off in a big way, as Curt Menefee, the host of the iconic Fox NFL Sunday, will premiere the US United logo on his shoes on December 5, during the “My Cause, My Cleats” weekend. “My Cause, My Cleats” enables people within the game of football to pick a cause that is important to them, representing their chosen organization on custom-designed cleats.

“Just like we all here in the studio can get heated when talking about football, we always listen to each other and at the end of the show, we still give each other a hug. That is what US United is trying to make happen in America,” said Menefee. “Unity must be our path forward together. I encourage everyone to learn more about this meaningful organization.”

US United began in November 2020 in Flint when three partners who could not seem more different on paper came together through PTTOW, a community of leading CEOs and CMOs that includes in its mission applying its resources and relationships to tackle many of society’s most vexing challenges. The team shared the belief that we all need support to unity. First, Ken Nwadike, Jr., an American documentary filmmaker, motivational speaker, and peace activist popularly known as the ‘Free Hugs Guy’ joined with Chris Swanson, Sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan, who showed the world what unity looks like in action at a protest over the killing of George Floyd in Flint, MI on May 30 2021. The two launched the Black and Blue Podcast to talk openly and honestly about the challenges we face and how to listen and move forward together. Shortly thereafter, Adam Mizel, a successful entrepreneur, business leader and investor became the third co-founder and CEO of US United tasked with building the infrastructure to support unity.

“On May 30th, 2020, I had to make a choice - engage in a violent confrontation with protesters over George Floyd’s killing or find another way,” said Sheriff Chris Swanson of Genesee County and co-founder of US United. “I chose Unity and walked into the crowd unarmed. When the crowd started chanting ‘Walk With Us, Walk With Us,’ I knew I could say and do only one thing...Let’s Walk!”

Ken Nwadike, Jr., co-founder of US United and creator of the Free Hugs Project added, “Often the simplest expressions of authenticity and love can change history. A Free Hug. How can anyone say no? We have forgotten what civil discourse looks like in America. I hope and believe that US United can remind us all of the power of listening and joining the conversation to seek unity.”

Adam Mizel, CEO of US United, concluded by adding, “US United will be the go-to, authentic and trusted voice on Unity in culture and media. Our goal is to create unity in diversity and in doing so model and lead communities to walk and move forward together. With the continued support of the Social Justice Task Force at PTTOW, we will rally all those who believe that unity must be the path forward.”

To kick-off the Holiday Season and show Unity in Action, Ken and Chris will lead US United’s 2nd Annual Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, December 11 in Flint, Michigan. Hundreds of community members from all backgrounds and ethnicities will join together to support a happy holiday season for less fortunate families in Genesee County. Most importantly, the volunteers will take time to ask what people could use this holiday season, whether monetary, home repairs or anything else that brings them joy, and grant that wish.

To get involved and play a critical role in healing our nation through unity in action, visit www.us-united.org or donate.us-united.org

About US United

US United was launched in November, 2020 by Ken Nwadike, Jr. (an American peace activist and documentary filmmaker known as the Free Hugs Guy), Sheriff Chris Swanson (Flint / Genesee County) and Adam Mizel (entrepreneur and business executive) to build the brand and infrastructure for unity. It grew out of the Social Justice Task Force at PTTOW, an invite-only community for today’s most creative and influential CEOs, CMOs,and Icons from all 70 major industries who are creating the world of tomorrow. US United is rallying all who share our belief that unity must be the path forward. We believe in the power of listening and then joining the conversation to heal the nation.

