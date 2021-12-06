Gold House Launches 'Futures' to Cultivate Next-Gen Asian & Pacific Islander Leaders in Creative, Entrepreneur, and Social Impact Industries

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold House —the premier nonprofit collective of Asian & Pacific Islander (API) leaders—is thrilled to launch Gold House Futures to elevate the next generation of changemakers. Kickstarting in five categories ("Guilds"): film, music, fine art, entrepreneurship, and social impact, Futures will advance emerging API leaders through investments with prominent partners, skill-building for successful leadership, and world-class mentoring from industry titans.

Participants will receive additional support from the initiative's cross-industry partners, including Meta (amplifying Futures through development programs, social media education, and exclusive networking and events) and Condé Nast (providing communications and branding programming across all Guilds).

Guild descriptions are below:

Film: The Future Gold Film Fellowship

Created by Netflix, Tribeca Studios, and Gold House, three API filmmakers will be selected to receive funding and promotion to produce a short film—chosen by a panel of industry heavyweights, including Jon M. Chu, Daniel Dae Kim, and Alice Wu. Tribeca Studios will serve as Executive Producers, providing invaluable mentorship and guidance from leading executives throughout production. The filmmakers will also connect with Netflix mentors for further development and community-building.

Music: The Music Guild

Gold House is collaborating with Spotify to bolster three API musicians who will have the opportunity to record Spotify Singles—original artist recordings from its in-house studios that are released for streaming. These artists will be selected by a committee of music industry leaders (including Ronny Ho of Spotify, Puja Patel of Pitchfork, Eric Wong of Warner Music Group, Annie Lee of Universal Music Group, Far East Movement) and receive mentorship, amplification, and programming from Spotify.

Fine Art: The Gold Art Prize

The Gold Art Prize is a biennial award by Gold House and art advisor Kelly Huang that spotlights five contemporary API artists each cycle. The prize is juried by a distinguished nominating committee of curators from major institutions (including The Whitney Museum, LACMA) and a selection committee of the most influential figures in society (including Gemma Chan, Prabal Gurung). Awardees each receive a $25K unrestricted grant, a catalogue featuring their work, and an exhibition opportunity at ICA San Francisco.

Entrepreneurship: Gold Rush

Gold Rush is a biannual accelerator that champions emerging API-led companies. The 12-week mentorship-driven program propels top-line acceleration, high-value growth, and invaluable connections. Upon graduation, participants join a larger cross-industry founder network, drive sales through the Gold House Market , and receive dedicated programming to maximize their impact—including the Panda Express Food & Beverage track and the Julia Gouw Women's Leadership track.

Social Impact: The Gold Futures Challenge

In partnership with Asian American Futures, this philanthropic award recognizes ten organizations with projects ensuring API communities are Seen, Heard, Empowered, and United. Finalists are chosen by a committee of social justice leaders (including Chanel Miller, MILCK, Weijia Jiang) and prize amounts, totaling $500K, are determined by public vote. Awardees are also invited to participate in Node programming.

