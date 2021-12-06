ROXBURY, Ma., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whittier Street Health Center will be hosting its Women for Whittier Holiday Tea on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 1290 Tremont Street, Roxbury, bringing together high profile Boston area women executives and their colleagues to discuss "Covid-19: Women, Equity, and Inclusion in the Future of the Uncertain Workplace." This annual event recognizes the immense contributions that women business executives have made in improving the lives and health of Boston area families and individuals. The MC for the event is Whittier's President & CEO, Frederica M. Williams

Fireside Chat.

Covid-19 has had an impact on nearly every aspect of our daily lives, including the ways in which we work. At the same time, inequities still exist for women in the workplace, from wage disparities to lack of supports for working mothers, where historically, employers have overlooked and under-delivered on benefits for women workers who continue to earn an average 84% of the salary of male counterparts. At the Women for Whittier Holiday Tea, event speakers will shed light on inequities that exist not only in the workplace, but also in heath care and society at large. A fireside chat addressing these topics will be moderated by Karen Holmes Ward, WCVB's Director of Public Affairs, with panelists Christine M. Carmody, Executive Vice-President of HR & IT at Eversource Energy, Jackie Glenn, CEO of Glenn Diversity and Shirley Leung, Columnist & Associate Editor of The Boston Globe.

Celebrating Health Champions.

We are proud to recognize and honor these intrepid individuals working to improve the lives of vulnerable families and individuals in their communities:

Evelyn Barahona, Executive Director, Latino Equity Fund, Boston Foundation

Roxann Cooke, Managing & Regional Director, JP Morgan Chase Bank

Deborah Farley, President, Rafanelli Events

Sandra King, Founder & Director, STKing Associates, LLC

Rebecca A. Lee, Chair Real Estate Development Practice, Mintz

Penni McLean-Conner, Executive VP, Customer Experience & Energy Strategy Eversource Energy

The Women for Whittier Tea will be an evening of thought-provoking conversation and celebration of the remarkable work advanced by women who are reshaping the modern workplace.

To learn more about the Women for Whittier Holiday Tea contact us at events@wshc.org or call (617)-989-3221

ABOUT US: Whittier Street Health Center provides high quality, accessible health care and social services to achieve health equity, social justice, and the economic well-being of our racially and culturally diverse patient populations in the neighborhoods of Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, the South End and Greater Boston. Providing a comprehensive array of 40 healthcare programs and services designed to meet the primary health care, behavioral health, and social needs of our communities, Whittier serves nearly 30,000 patients and 20,000 community outreach visits annually.

