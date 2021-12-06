Limitless Culture’s CEO, Mike Meza, Uses TikTok To Increase Credit Repair Literacy for Younger Generations

Whitsett, NC, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from FICO reveals that the average credit score in the United States is a healthy 716, an increase from 686 at the same time last year -- and one breakout TikTok star is helping Gen Z, millennials, minorities, and others clean up their finances and achieve even higher scores.







Mike Meza, the CEO of Limitless Culture, is a credit repair specialist who launched the company TikTok with the goal to empower others to take control of their credit the right way. The company has since grown an audience of almost 500,000 with a frequently updated feed of videos offering crucial insights and insider tips on every aspect of fixing your FICO score. Some of the recent top hits cover ground ranging from thwarting debt collectors through to what not to do when buying a car, and from major credit bureau loopholes through to the fastest ways to delete hard credit inquiries from your credit score.

The videos are a modern and attention-getting way for Limitless Culture to educate and empower younger generations on the world of credit repair, which offers a full suite of credit repair services. Their TikTok channel gives just a glimpse of the comprehensive help that Mike gives clients who are looking to fix their credit files, such as one-on-one credit coaching, credit monitoring, steps to build and rebuild credit, and more.

Just as Limitless Culture uses emerging social media to grow its client base, it also embraces the latest technologies to offer perfectly curated credit support specific to each customer. For example, the company uses what’s known as Metro 2 Compliance Coding which allows them to tailor credit repair solutions that are unique to the needs of each client.

“So many other credit repair companies do not truly understand credit and give away so much misinformation or rely on outdated technology that has minimal benefits”, Mike says.

The information that Limitless Culture provides is something that’s relevant for people of all ages because credit scores are fundamental to so many aspects of life in the U.S. That three-digit number can be the deciding factor for some of life’s biggest financial decisions, including buying a house for the first time, securing a vital loan for a business venture, or purchasing a new car.

But the advice that Mike offers resonates particularly with millennials and Gen Z who might feel overwhelmed by entering the world of credit but not knowing how to navigate it -- a situation he once knew: “I got into credit 10 years ago because I also didn’t know anything about it.”

Mike, a Latino himself, says, “I wanted to be able to teach my kids and family about the importance of credit, seeing how being Latino we never heard about credit because our families believed only in cash.” Another audience Limitless Culture focuses on is Latinos, some of whom prefer to make most of their transactions in cash. This can create complications when it comes to building up a credit score because there’s less of the conventional financial proof that FICO and other credit data companies rely on to generate an individual’s credit score.

Limitless Culture only wants their clients to be temporary. Mike brings this up saying, “We live, eat and sleep everything credit and we do not use old washed up methods for credit repair. We have zero interest in keeping a client forever. We want to get you to graduation day as soon as possible.”



