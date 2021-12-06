Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Katherine M. Dickenson, Esq. as Senior Managing Director, Assistant General Counsel

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of Katherine M. Dickenson, Esq. as Senior Managing Director, Assistant General Counsel. Ms. Dickenson is primarily responsible for providing legal and transactional support to Peapack Capital, the Bank’s equipment leasing and finance subsidiary, and assisting the general counsel in overseeing all legal affairs of the Company. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in providing internal legal guidance in support of the financial goals of the Bank and its subsidiaries.



Ms. Dickenson joins the Company after serving 21 years at Citizens Asset Finance, a division of Citizens Bank, N.A., in Johnston, RI. As in-house counsel for one of the largest financing and leasing companies in the U.S., she delivered sound and pragmatic legal advice to the sales, operations, credit and documentation teams at CAF, including the drafting, review and negotiation of various forms of complex commercial agreements and analyzing and evaluating each client’s leasing and financing needs. Prior to that, Katherine served as regional manager, settlement agent, at United One Resources, Inc., a large title insurance firm based in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where she founded the Rhode Island office and oversaw all legal issues for satellite offices in RI and MA.

Ms. Dickenson holds a Juris Doctor from Roger Williams University School of Law. She also graduated cum laude from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, RI with a Bachelor of Science degree in Administrative Management and an Associate of Science degree in Paralegal Studies. She is a member of the State of Connecticut and State of Rhode Island Bar Associations.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.2 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.3 billion as of September 30, 2021. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

