Greystone Grows Commercial Team and Structured Finance Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that its commercial team, led by Scott Chisholm, has hired Gary Stellato as Managing Director and Counsel and Peter Fogarty as a Director. Greystone’s commercial platform focuses on originations across all of Greystone’s capital sources and manages institutional structured finance business solutions for large multifamily, office, retail, hospitality, and industrial assets. These two new senior team members will support the rapid growth of Greystone’s commercial platform, which is on track to close over $1 billion of structured loans in 2021.



Mr. Stellato joins Greystone from Cantor Fitzgerald, where he was a Managing Director and Assistant General Counsel working chiefly with its CCRE and Berkeley Point Capital affiliates. Prior to that, he served in roles as an attorney at Sidley Austin LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. In his role at Greystone, Mr. Stellato will provide transaction management and legal oversight for the commercial team’s structured finance transactions.

Mr. Fogarty joined Greystone from Société Générale, where he worked in Real Estate Structured Finance for the last five years. Mr. Fogarty previously held a similar role at REIT Redwood Trust, Inc. and before that, RBS Greenwich Capital. On Greystone’s commercial team, Mr. Fogarty is responsible for large loan credit and underwriting.

The additions of Mr. Stellato and Mr. Fogarty come on the heels of Greystone’s commercial platform’s recent closings of a $300 million portfolio refinance in San Francisco and a $235 million bridge loan for a 921-unit multifamily in New York City. Over the past year, the team doubled in size with the additions of industry veterans including Michael Zampetti and Romano Tio in New York City, Eliav Dan in Los Angeles, and Michael Zukerman in Chicago.

“In 2021, Greystone launched a commercial mortgage business that is a leading provider of structured finance solutions for our institutional clients, including REITs, pension funds, and private equity. With the addition of Gary and Peter, Greystone’s commercial team brings together a formidable combination of institutional knowledge, relationships, and experience across the CRE capital markets including CMBS as well as Agency, HUD and portfolio lending,” said Mr. Chisholm. “Greystone is committed to growth in both the commercial and structured products businesses. I’m thrilled with our first year’s performance and we look forward to continuing to outperform for our borrowers and partners in 2022.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

