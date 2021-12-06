Societe Generale : Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

French English

Paris, 06 December 2021

Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

(In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabiliszation measures)

After getting all necessary authorizations from supervisory authorities, Societe Generale launched, on Thursday 4th November 2021, an ordinary share buyback program for a maximum amount of EUR 467.7 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

These buybacks will be carried out in compliance with the authorizations provided by the General Meeting of 18th May 2021, in particular regarding the maximum price, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations. They will be performed on the trading platforms on which Societe Generale shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The liquidity contract concluded with Rothschild has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 29 November to 03 December 2021

Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 29/11/2021 FR0000130809 918 000 27,6792 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 29/11/2021 FR0000130809 304 395 27,5781 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 29/11/2021 FR0000130809 24 000 27,4882 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 29/11/2021 FR0000130809 58 000 27,5982 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 30/11/2021 FR0000130809 922 690 27,4123 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 30/11/2021 FR0000130809 279 941 27,4094 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 30/11/2021 FR0000130809 54 137 27,4333 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 30/11/2021 FR0000130809 59 832 27,4269 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 01/12/2021 FR0000130809 738 803 28,3111 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 01/12/2021 FR0000130809 217 000 28,3209 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 01/12/2021 FR0000130809 49 845 28,3369 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 01/12/2021 FR0000130809 59 352 28,3391 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 02/12/2021 FR0000130809 484 533 28,2582 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 02/12/2021 FR0000130809 143 203 28,2331 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 02/12/2021 FR0000130809 42 082 28,2450 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 02/12/2021 FR0000130809 46 619 28,2424 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 03/12/2021 FR0000130809 556 605 28,3110 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 03/12/2021 FR0000130809 144 361 28,2562 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 03/12/2021 FR0000130809 23 645 28,2013 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 03/12/2021 FR0000130809 6 084 28,1606 AQEU TOTAL 5 133 127 27,9028

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=&theme=information-reglementee&category=&year=&op=Filtrer

Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com



