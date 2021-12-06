Ranker Recognized As Top Facebook Publisher

Los Angeles, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranker, the people-powered source of definitive rankings, continued its impressive user engagement on Facebook in Q3 2021. According to data from the Citizen Browser Project, Ranker came in at No.18 among unique Facebook users, and an even more impressive No. 10 in newsfeed impressions.

In addition to being a Top 20 Facebook publisher in Q3, Ranker continued to experience outstanding consumer traffic. Ranker averaged 73 million monthly worldwide visits, with over 2 million visits per day. Ranker editors have curated tens of thousands of lists about all aspects of pop culture and beyond. Visitors to the site shape rankings on these lists by voting, making Ranker the ultimate source for the best (and worst) of everything. More than 1 billion votes and counting have been cast, making Ranker a go-to source for consumer sentiment about entertainment and more.

Ranker Facebook pages showed impressive user engagement, with a myriad of trending posts throughout Q3 landing Ranker among some of the most widely visited domains in the world. Ranker trending posts were extremely popular with Facebook users, beating the likes of The Daily Mail, Yahoo News, MSNBC and others. Ranker even outperformed BuzzFeed, which also produces quite a bit of list-based content.

Ranker is the leader in fan-powered rankings on just about everything. Whatever the topic - TV, movies, video games, sports, brands, food - Ranker puts the vote into the hands of millions rather than a few critics to answer the questions we are most passionate about. Over 1 billion votes now power Ranker Insights, a treasure trove of psychographic correlation data that delivers personalized consumer recommendations (“if you like X, you’ll also like Y, Z”) and audience insights to marketers, studios, and platforms seeking a deeper understanding of consumer tastes and preferences. Launched in 2020 and powered by Ranker Insights, Watchworthy is the only statistically relevant, crowd-sourced TV recommendation app available to consumers. Ranker is listed on 2020’s Inc. 5000 and Inc. 5000: California Series; Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500; Built In LA’s Top 50 Mid-Sized Companies To Work For in 2020 and 2021; and on Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021 (No. 5). Headquartered in Los Angeles with over 115 employees, Ranker also has offices in NYC and Chicago.

