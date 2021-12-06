Armored Things to Moderate ALSD Webinar on Venue Space Management with Executives from Milwaukee Bucks and Populous

BOSTON, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things customer executive John McNamara will moderate a webinar panel discussion this week on how facilities management professionals can use crowd data to make more informed decisions about crowd density, resource utilization, and sponsorship value. On the panel will be Robert Cordova, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer for the Milwaukee Bucks and Adam Stover, Senior Principal for Populous. The webinar is being hosted by the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD).

Webinar Details:

Can Occupancy Tracking Help You Drive Revenue per Square Foot? Date/Time: December 9, 2021, 12:30 pm ET Moderator: John McNamara, Sales Director, Armored Things Panelists: Robert Cordova, Chief Technology & Strategy Officer, Milwaukee Bucks Adam Stover, Senior Principal, Populous

Want to make data-driven decisions about crowd density, sponsorships, and resource utilization? This discussion about smart stadiums will touch on occupancy analytics, the fan experience, and how to move venues into the next phase of live event management. Attendees will gain real-world learnings from world-class facilities, and leave with tangible takeaways, including:



How cutting-edge CIOs are demystifying their sports venue through AI

Practical ways to get started on stadium innovations

How premier venues are driving revenue per square foot



To Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7NLSFY_1STCvRI3IurhJJQ

About ALSD

The Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) was established in 1990 to provide a single platform for its member teams and venues with accurate and timely information from across all layers of the premium seat industry in stadiums and arenas throughout North America with a growing global reach. With its integrated marketing and advertising programs, the ALSD is also positioned to link buyers and sellers, including vendors, suppliers, and food and beverage concessionaires for the venue marketplace. Its team is committed to organizing, supporting, and developing a network for suite directors and team/facility executives to share information, ideas, and values with one another in order to ensure profit and quality for all. ALDS aims to be the ultimate voice and accredited resource for individuals and organizations involved in the premium seat industry. For more information, visit https://www.alsd.com/.

About Armored Things

Armored Things provides an AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for crowd analysis and intelligence. By combining data from existing security and IT systems with predictive analytics, the software provides facilities management teams with a real-time visual representation of people and flow within any campus or venue space. Easy-to-use dashboards equip users to anticipate changes and inform decisions to improve guest services, space utilization, operations, staffing, and security. Since its founding in 2016, Armored Things has built a team of security and technology experts to deliver world-class solutions to stadiums, corporations, and campuses around the country. For more information, visit https://www.armoredthings.com/.