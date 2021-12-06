Collector Car Industry Veterans With 100+ Years of Combined Experience Launch Broad Arrow Group

DETROIT, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of industry veterans with over 100 years of combined experience have launched a new company in the collector car industry. Broad Arrow Group, Inc. ("Broad Arrow Group") plans to develop a portfolio of businesses and brands to address the needs of various segments of the collector car market, including auctions, private sales, and financial services.

Broad Arrow Group is led by Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Ahn, who most recently served as President of RM Sotheby's from 2016 to 2021. Ahn comments,

"Broad Arrow Group represents the collective vision of its founders to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors. With an estimated $25 billion worth of collector cars trading hands each year, the collector car industry is complex and highly fragmented with extraordinary amounts of both information and misinformation among participants. Broad Arrow Group aims to transform the industry as the preeminent global marketplace for collectors and enthusiasts."

Under Ahn's leadership, Broad Arrow Group was founded by industry veterans who not only share a passion for cars, but also a shared vision of bringing a new level of trust and accountability to the collector car market across multiple channels.

Anchoring the team with years of experience and unparalleled automotive expertise will be senior car specialists Donnie Gould, Barney Ruprecht and Alexander Weaver. Together, the pair will be responsible for overseeing the Company's growth in private sales and auctions. Founding members include Barney Ruprecht (Car Specialist), Alexander Weaver (Car Specialist), Donnie Gould (Car Specialist), Maddie Baker (Director of Client Services), Alain Squindo (Chief Operating Officer), Ian Kelleher (Chief Marketing Officer), Mike Mortorano (Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel) and Karsten Le Blanc (Chief Financial Officer). Broad Arrow Group's founding partners, specialists, and team members plan to leverage their expertise and experience across all categories of the collector car market to become the pre-eminent marketplace for car collectors and enthusiasts.

About Broad Arrow Group

Broad Arrow Group, Inc. ("Broad Arrow Group") represents the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group is a holding company, founded in 2021 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. Learn more at broadarrowgroup.com or by emailing Ian Kelleher at ian.kelleher@broadarrowgroup.com.

