Icelandair Group hf.: Traffic Data November 2021

The total number of Icelandair‘s passengers and capacity increased significantly in November 2021 compared to November 2020. The total capacity in November reached 63% of November 2019 capacity levels. Year-to-date, Icelandair passengers have reached 1.3 million in 2021.



The total number of passengers on international and domestic flights was around 170,000 compared to around 13,000 in November 2020 and 283,000 in November 2019. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 151,000. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 80,000 and from Iceland around 33,000. Via passengers were around 38,000. On-time performance was 75%.

The load factor on international flights was 71% compared to 32% in November 2020 and 79% in November 2019. The load factor on flights to and from North America increased significantly when the US borders opened to vaccinated travelers from Europe in the second week of November.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 19,000 compared to around 6,000 in November 2020 and 21,000 in November 2019. The domestic operation is recovering well and year-to-date, the number of domestic passengers has increased by 78% compared to 2020.

Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 96% compared to November 2020. Freight measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres increased by 26% compared to November 2020 and has increased by 24% year-on-year during the first eleven months of 2021.

Recent development of the pandemic has impacted near term bookings. Booking status is however currently strong and the Company will continue to use its flexibility to adjust to the situation at any given time.

PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL NOV 21 NOV 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 170,090 12,968 1212% 1,292,865 866,283 49% Load Factor 71.0% 33.9% 37.2 ppt 64.6% 67.9% -3.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 654.9 52 1163% 5,302 3,105 71% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 465.2 18 2550% 3,424 2,109 62% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS NOV 21 NOV 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 80,278 3,376 2278% 627,094 439,149 43% From market (passengers) 33,124 3,434 865% 173,154 149,743 16% Via market (passengers) 37,700 178 21080% 286,278 161,265 78% Number of Passengers 151,102 6,988 2062% 1,086,526 750,157 45% Load Factor 70.9% 32.3% 38.6 ppt 64.5% 67.9% -3.4 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 646.8 48.9 1223% 5,213.4 3,055.2 71% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 458.8 15.8 2806% 3,361.7 2,074.4 62% Stage length (KM) 3,073 2,472 24% 3,113 2,771 12% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 75.0% 94.0% -19.0 ppt 85.0% 85.0% 0.0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS NOV 21 NOV 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 18,988 5,980 218% 206,339 116,126 78% Load Factor 79.2% 59.5% 19.8 ppt 70.4% 68.6% 1.8 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 8.1 3.0 173% 89.1 49.7 79% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS NOV 21 NOV 20 CHG (%) YTD 21 YTD 20 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Charter 1,194 608 96% 12,524 13,342 -6% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 13,866 10,971 26% 129,792 104,483 24%





Contact information:

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is