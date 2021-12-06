Metro Supply Chain grows its electric fleet and charging infrastructure to support customers needing zero emission mid and last mile delivery

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Supply Chain is driving forward zero-emission mid and last mile delivery for its Canadian customers with new electric vehicles (EV) and the supporting EV charging infrastructure. As early adopters of EV technology, the end-to-end supply chain solutions company has been operating converted EVs and gas-powered trucks since 2019. This latest investment, which commits to purchasing more zero emission trucks in 2022, furthers Metro Supply Chain’s fleet electrification journey.



With increased evidence showing that human activities are harming the environment – and transport being a significant driver of greenhouse emissions – businesses need to do their part now to cut carbon emissions from their own supply chains.

“We at Metro Supply Chain fully understand the impact that vehicles have on the environment, and we're doing our part to try and lessen our carbon footprint. While we are initially introducing electric vehicles into British Columbia and Quebec, ultimately, we foresee operating vehicles across the entire country to help flatten the curve,” explains Martin Graham, Group President of Metro Supply Chain.

Believing in taking a collaborative approach to fighting climate change, Custom Delivery Solutions – Metro Supply Chain’s complete last mile solution – is partnering with likeminded businesses such as IKEA, which fully recognize the benefits of going greener.

“We're very proud to be partnered with such a progressive and sustainability focused organization like IKEA, which is willing to work with us not only on electric vehicle introduction but also the restructuring of the traditional delivery model to allow for a truly successful customer service,” says Cedric George, President of Custom Delivery Solutions.

Fueled by the surge in ecommerce, last year IKEA completed half a million home deliveries in Canada and sees this demand continuing to grow. Alongside its significant sustainability goals, the company is committed to supporting its customers with climate-friendly solutions through EV logistics and infrastructure.

“IKEA is guided by our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people. Supporting us in this vision is our People and Planet positive strategy, which has been developed in alignment with the UN sustainable development goals. Our circular and climate positive change driver has ambitious targets for us to reach 100% zero emissions delivery by 2025 globally, and this journey to electrify our last mile delivery would be impossible without partnerships like Custom Delivery Solutions supporting our logistics and meeting our customers’ needs across the country,” says Melissa Barbosa, Country Sustainability Manager of IKEA.

About Metro Supply Chain

Based in Canada, Metro Supply Chain shapes and delivers innovative supply chain solutions that help some of the world’s fastest growing and most reputable brands advance their businesses. Over the past 40+ years, it has grown into a significant operation of more than 80 distribution centres and 6,000 associates across North America and Europe. Metro Supply Chain’s scale, capabilities, and entrepreneurial structure enable it to solve its customers’ most challenging supply chain needs, including the creation of complex e-commerce fulfillment and last mile delivery networks.

