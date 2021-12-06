BNP PARIBAS Group: end of 900 million euros share buyback program

French English

Paris, 06 December 2021

BNP Paribas announces the end of its 900 million euros share buyback program



The BNP Paribas share buyback program, which started on 01 November 2021, was fully completed on 06 December 2021.

Between 01 November 2021 and 06 December 2021, 15 466 915 BNP Paribas’ shares were purchased for an overall purchase price of EUR 900 million, the maximum amount of the program. Accordingly, the irrevocable instruction given to an investment service provider acting independently for the execution of the share buyback program announced on 29 October 2021 ended on the 06 December 2021.

In accordance with the announcement made on 29 October 2021, shares acquired in the context of this share buyback program will be cancelled.

The description and the weekly information on the progress of the program to purchase shares executed since 01 November 2021 are available on the BNP Paribas website: https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents

