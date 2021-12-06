Worldwide Grain Alcohol Market is Set to Reach $16.12 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.62%: Says Vantage Market Research (VMR)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global grain alcohol market size is expected to reach USD 16.12 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.62% during the forecast period. Owing to the high purity and neutral organoleptic characteristics, grain high purity alcohol, is used by the many spirits industry as the primary ingredient for the production of premium brands of grain based alcoholic beverages (like gin, jenever and vodka) along with other grain based products, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Grain Alcohol Market, By Application (Beverages, Food and Pharmaceutical & Health Care), By Type (Ethanol and Polyols), By Source (Sugarcane, Grains, Fruits and Others), By Functionality (Preservative, Colouring/ Flavouring Agent, Coatings and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The grain alcohol market size stood at USD 11.23 billion in 2020.



The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the business operations all around the globe, and is anticipated to continue its adverse effect on the grain alcohol market. The sudden disruption in the supply chain and movement of goods, and services worsened the affect. The companies were trying to identify new sources of supplies so as to satisfy customer requirements. Moreover, the COVID-19 has affected every market who utilized grain alcohol as an ingredient, the impact on upstream and midstream energy markets has also been adverse, which has contributed to failing prices of natural gas and oil, reduced customer spending and weakened the demand. Nationwide shutdown across the globe in 2020 and on-going restrictions in 2021 will still continue to hamper market demand. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Market Overview:

Increasing Global Beer Production and Popularity of Craft Beer

The growth in the number of breweries in the last few years has been the prominent factor for the market growth. The beer consumption has increased exponentially in the recent past. To match the requirements of beer, major market players and local manufacturers are sourcing grain alcohol from barley. Additionally, the growing popularity of craft beer, and locally manufactured beer among youngsters is expected to propel the demand of alcoholic beverages globally. Moreover, changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization, increasing consumption rate of alcoholic drinks, high disposable incomes, along with popularity of beer among millennials, are few other factors responsible for the growth of global grain alcohol market. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative flavours, and new ingredients, coupled with fruity tart, and salty flavours in the craft beers has also attracted the youth globally, thereby propelling the entire grain alcohol market.

Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Changing lifestyles along with the growing middle-class population and increase in their disposable incomes has positively affected the grain alcohol applications, especially in the developing markets of South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. These markets fall under the untapped market category along with the availability of cost-effective & cheap labour, emerging technologies, and norms relaxation on the use of food grade alcohol are some of the factors propelling the demand for grain alcohol market. Natural sources available for grain alcohol such as corn, grains, sugarcane and other fruits & vegetables are available in abundance in the Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the low production cost along with the price of raw sugar in the market, has led to a swell in the production of ethanol from molasses and sugarcane, which will drive the demand for grain alcohol market in the anticipated time frame.

The report on grain alcohol market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis:

Growing Number of Breweries in the Region

The rapid expansion of breweries in the U.S. has contributed to the growth of the grain alcohol market across the region. The brewpubs in the U.S., has increased exponentially since 2018, and the number of breweries witnessed a growth in craft breweries, microbreweries, and taprooms along with large/non-craft brewery from 7,722 breweries in 2018 to 8,884 breweries in 2020. The breweries in the U.S. are introducing their own and unique beers. This has opened up new opportunities as customers are attracted to try new beer flavours, which will stimulate the market growth. The rising preference of millennials for flavoured beers has propelled the breweries adopting and including newer flavours in their beer offerings. For instance, Constellation introduced coconut lime, guava lime and passionfruit lime under the brand Corona, targeting millennials in the U.S.

List of Prominent Players in the Grain Alcohol Market:

Sr. No. Companies HEADQUARTERS 1. ADM Chicago, Illinois 2. Minneapolis Minneapolis, U.S 3. Merck Group Darmstadt, Germany 4. Roquette Frères Lestrem, France 5. MGP Ingredients Kansas, United States 6. Cristalco Paris, France 7. Grain Processing Corporation Iowa, United States 8. Wilmar Group Singapore. 9. Glacial Grain Spirits Benson, Minnesota 10. Manildra Group Gladesville, Australia

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In January 2021, MGP Ingredients entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Luxco (US) and its affiliated companies. Luxco is a leading branded beverage alcohol company across various categories. As a result of the Luxco acquisition, MGP Ingredients expects to increase its scale and market position in the branded-spirits sector.

In February 2021, Grain Processing Corporation opened a large, high-quality, efficient distillery in Muscatine, Iowa for the production of alcohol.

Important Questions Answered In This Report:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Grain Alcohol Market?

Which segments are included in the Grain Alcohol Market?

Which top companies are active in the Grain Alcohol Market?

What are the major driving factors for the growth of the Grain Alcohol Market?

How can I get free sample reports or study of Grain Alcohol Market?



This market titled “Grain Alcohol Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 11.23 Billion Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.62 % Market Size in 2028 USD 16.12 Billion Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Application Beverages Food Pharmaceutical & Health Care

Type Ethanol Polyols

Source Sugarcane Grains Fruits Others

Functionality Preservative Coloring/Flavoring Agent Coatings Others

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Billion/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin

America, and Middle East & Africa, and

Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France,

Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea,

Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa,

among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional

15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities,

Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis,

value chain analysis, regulatory landscape,

market attractiveness analysis by segments and

region, company market share analysis, and

COVID-19 impact analysis.

