Canadians can give the coveted gift of travel this holiday season with the launch of Sunwing Gift Cards

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is helping shoppers check everyone off their holiday list this year with the launch of their new Sunwing Gift Cards. Available now, the digital gift cards can be purchased online at sunwing.ca with amounts ranging from $50 to $2,500, and can be easily redeemed online, with customers’ travel agents or through the Sunwing Sales Centre. Gift cards can be used towards the purchase of any Sunwing product including vacation packages, flights, room upgrades, excursions, private transfers and more.



The launch of Sunwing Gift Cards comes right in time for the holidays, as a new survey commissioned by the tour operator has revealed that 71% of Canadians are interested in receiving the gift of an experience this holiday season, while four-fifths (80%) of Canadians are interested in receiving a gift card, and 59% of respondents are receptive to a gift card that can be used towards an all inclusive vacation. The survey was conducted by Sunwing among members of the Angus Reid Forum between November 30 – December 1, 2021, with a nationally representative sample of 1,511 Canadians, in both English and French.

“Sunwing Gift Cards are the perfect present for everyone on your gift list this year,” commented Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Sunwing Travel Group. “More Canadians are dreaming of a tropical getaway, and our newly launched gift cards are an excellent option since they can be used towards a vacation from start to finish, including flights, hotels and excursions. Our research shows that an overwhelming percentage of Canadians are eager to receive a gift card this festive season, with nearly three-fifths keen to receive a gift card for an all inclusive vacation. Plus, Sunwing Gift Cards don’t expire so they can be redeemed whenever customers are ready and able to travel.”

Additional survey insights include:

76% of Canadians with a household income of $100,000 or more are interested in receiving the gift of an experience, followed by those earning between $50,000 and $100,000 (70%) and those earning under $50,000 (66%), respectively

Adults aged 18-34 are most eager to receive a gift card, with 83% of respondents in this age group saying they would be interested in a gift card this holiday season, followed closely by 81% of respondents aged 35-54 and 77% of Canadians 55 years of age and older

Quebec tops the list of provinces with the highest percentage of respondents who are very interested in receiving a gift card for the holidays at 50%, followed by Manitoba at 46%



Gift card recipients can choose from a range of vacation packages for every travel style, whether they’re planning a family vacation, a getaway with friends or a romantic, adults only retreat. Plus, customers can book with confidence knowing they have the ability to change their plans anytime with no fees* and complimentary COVID-19 medical coverage included on most all inclusive packages booked between September 27, 2021 and January 17, 2022 for travel between November 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from airports across Canada to popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

