Sinking Shots to Help Feed Neighbors

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is teaming up with 31 colleges and universities during the current men’s basketball season to help feed neighbors in need. For each foul shot sunk by participating schools, Food Lion Feeds will donate 100 meals to the school’s local food bank or pantry, up to 30,000 meals per school. Food insecurity has increased in many communities, including some across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. For example, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, which serves 34 counties across North Carolina, estimates the need in their community has grown by more than 30%.
The Score to Give More program started Nov. 25, 2021, and runs through the men’s basketball season. This is the third year for the program, which has so far resulted in 1,040,500 meals being donating to local food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint.
“We’re excited to partner with these great schools to help fight hunger in their local communities and beyond,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Far too many of our neighbors are forced to make impossible choices between necessities like dinner and rent or gas and groceries. 'Score to Give More' is another way we can work together to help end hunger in the towns and cities we serve.”
The participating colleges and local food banks/pantries are listed below:
- Appalachian State University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
- Bowie State University – Maryland Food Bank
- Catawba College – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
- Claflin University – Harvest Hope Food Bank
- Chowan University - Food Bank of the Albemarle
- College of William & Mary – Virginia Peninsula Food Bank
- Duke University – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
- East Carolina University - Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
- Elizabeth City University - Food Bank of the Albemarle
- Elon University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
- Fayetteville State University – Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina
- James Madison University - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
- Johnson C. Smith University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
- Liberty University – Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
- Lincoln University – Food Bank of Delaware
- Livingstone College – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
- Old Dominion University – Food Bank of Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore
- North Carolina A&T - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
- North Carolina State University – Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina
- Shaw University – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
- St. Augustine University - CENC
- University of Delaware – Blue Hen Bounty Pantry
- University of North Carolina – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle
- University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
- University of Richmond – Feed More
- Virginia State University – Feed More
- Virginia Union University – Feed More
- Virginia Tech University – Feeding Southwest Virginia
- Wake Forest University – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC
About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.
