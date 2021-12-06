Sinking Shots to Help Feed Neighbors

SALISBURY, N.C., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion Feeds is teaming up with 31 colleges and universities during the current men’s basketball season to help feed neighbors in need. For each foul shot sunk by participating schools, Food Lion Feeds will donate 100 meals to the school’s local food bank or pantry, up to 30,000 meals per school. Food insecurity has increased in many communities, including some across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint. For example, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, which serves 34 counties across North Carolina, estimates the need in their community has grown by more than 30%.



The Score to Give More program started Nov. 25, 2021, and runs through the men’s basketball season. This is the third year for the program, which has so far resulted in 1,040,500 meals being donating to local food banks across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint.

“We’re excited to partner with these great schools to help fight hunger in their local communities and beyond,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Far too many of our neighbors are forced to make impossible choices between necessities like dinner and rent or gas and groceries. 'Score to Give More' is another way we can work together to help end hunger in the towns and cities we serve.”

The participating colleges and local food banks/pantries are listed below:

Appalachian State University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Bowie State University – Maryland Food Bank

Catawba College – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Claflin University – Harvest Hope Food Bank

Chowan University - Food Bank of the Albemarle

College of William & Mary – Virginia Peninsula Food Bank

Duke University – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

East Carolina University - Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Elizabeth City University - Food Bank of the Albemarle

Elon University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

Fayetteville State University – Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina

James Madison University - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Johnson C. Smith University - Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Liberty University – Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Lincoln University – Food Bank of Delaware

Livingstone College – Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Old Dominion University – Food Bank of Southeast Virginia and the Eastern Shore

North Carolina A&T - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

North Carolina State University – Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Shaw University – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

St. Augustine University - CENC

University of Delaware – Blue Hen Bounty Pantry

University of North Carolina – Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

University of North Carolina at Greensboro – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC

University of Richmond – Feed More

Virginia State University – Feed More

Virginia Union University – Feed More

Virginia Tech University – Feeding Southwest Virginia

Wake Forest University – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC



About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 800 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.

