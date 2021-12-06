MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 29 November – 3 December 2021:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement21,310197.784,214,685
29 November 2021
30 November 2021
1 December 2021
2. December 2021
3. December 2021		500
500
400
400
239		223.94
224.40
223.14
218.25
223.74		111,970
112,200
89,256
87,300
53,474
Accumulated under the programme23.349 4,668,885

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 29 November – 3 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 98,349 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,26% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments

Appendix - Overview of transactions (29 November - 3 December 2021) MTHH_Company Announcement 67_2021