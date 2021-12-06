MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 29 November – 3 December 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|21,310
|197.78
|4,214,685
|29 November 2021
30 November 2021
1 December 2021
2. December 2021
3. December 2021
|500
500
400
400
239
|223.94
224.40
223.14
218.25
223.74
|111,970
112,200
89,256
87,300
53,474
|Accumulated under the programme
|23.349
|4,668,885
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 29 November – 3 December 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 98,349 treasury shares, corresponding to 1,26% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments
- Appendix - Overview of transactions (29 November - 3 December 2021)
- MTHH_Company Announcement 67_2021