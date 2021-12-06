DEL TACO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of TACO and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Jack in the Box Inc (NASDAQ: JACK).



On December 6, 2021, Del Taco announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Jack in the Box in a deal valued at approximately $575 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Del Taco shareholders will receive $12.51 in cash for each share of Del Taco common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Del Taco’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Del Taco’s stockholders.

