Pam Klim: The Benefits Of Personalized Nutrition Programs

Bettendorf, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bettendorf, Iowa based Fit & Fabulous Lifestyle with Pam Klim is sharing information about the benefits of personalized nutrition programs. Fit & Fabulous Lifestyle with Pam Klim was established with the intent of providing coaching and leadership in personalized nutrition and healthier living.

As a health and fitness trainer, Klim says, “Due to recent advances in diagnostics and an increasing awareness amongst the population about the benefits of it, personalized nutrition is growing in popularity. Whether it is a more complex personalized nutrition program that takes into account information such as genotype, blood measures and personal and/or family health history or a more simple one where you create a meal plan for you based on your needs, it allows for a tailored diet and supplement plan that will provide more benefits for an individual.”

Personalized nutrition programs are designed to accommodate a number of conditions. For one, they are suitable for those who need to manage health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, liver disease, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, kidney disease and so on, which can be affected by their diet. On top of that, food intolerances and allergies must also be accounted for. Personalized nutrition programs eliminate foods that a person is intolerant to and replace them with a nutrient equivalent alternative to avoid deficiencies. For example, in people who are lactose intolerant and do not consume milk, milk alternatives fortified with vitamin D and calcium are used instead.

Klim notes that it is also important to take food preferences into consideration. She says, “If you want to actually be able to stick to your personalized nutrition program, it is important to make sure that it has foods that you actually enjoy eating, along with others that you are willing to try. After all, if you have to force yourself to eat food that you do not actually enjoy, you are not going to stick to the meal plan for long. Whether you are making a plan for yourself or working with a nutritionist, you should make sure that your plan includes foods that you like.”

While there is still a lot of research to be done on the topic of nutrition, personalized nutrition programs have proven beneficial in a number of ways. Early data indicates that personalized nutrition can be key in managing weight and fighting obesity, one of the most widespread epidemics in the world. Personalized nutrition can also help with gut health. A fair amount of personalized nutrition revolves around the human gut microbiome, and managing the microorganisms present in a person’s gut can go a long way in ensuring long term health.

Klim says, “While there are enough resources available that allow you to create your own personalized nutrition program for yourself, if you want the best results, you should consider seeking professional help. Nutritionists or dieticians will be able to help you create a personalized diet that takes into account your habits, preferences, your fitness and health levels and other factors. They can also help you find the right supplements to accompany your new diet to ensure that you are getting the most benefit.”

Fit & Fabulous Lifestyle with Pam Klim offers guidance in a number of different areas, including but not limited to nutrition, fitness, supplementation, quality sleep and stress management. According to Klim, her guidance is designed to help her clients to become a more optimal version of themselves. She also shares a lot of videos on Facebook and other social media where she offers her unique insight into a variety of topics. There are also videos posted of interviews with other fitness experts — and even some of Fit & Fabulous Lifestyle’s clients. These videos are a great way for interested parties to sample what they would get in the event they decide to start on their lifestyle journey with Pam Klim.

Anyone who wants to learn more about Fit & Fabulous Lifestyle with Pam Klim can visit the Klim Wellness website for more information.

