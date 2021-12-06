Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC Offers Furnace Services and Also Drain Cleaning and Clogged Sinks Services

Davenport, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, a company based in Davenport, IA, wants to inform homeowners in Davenport and surrounding areas that they are ready to provide furnace repair and installation services with the colder months already here. Meanwhile, they also want people to know that they offer services for plumbing all year round. And they always have a monthly special so those who are interested can check “The Deal of the Month” on their website.

Bill Durand, General Manager for Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, says, “Everybody deserves a comfortable and warm home during those rough cold months. If your home heating isn’t working properly, it’s important to work with a company you can trust to make repairs to your system quickly, reliably and within your budget. Our knowledgeable technicians have experience with all makes, models, and types of heaters and furnaces, including oil, gas, propane, electric, geothermal and more. And our White Glove Guarantee provides you with assurance our technicians will leave your home as clean as it was before their arrival.”

The company provides services for all kinds of heating needs. These include: furnace repair, installation and replacement; humidifier installation, repair and maintenance; boiler repair, maintenance and installation; annual heating system check; thermostat repair, installation and maintenance; steam heat; hot water heat; geothermal systems; high-efficiency heating and cooling systems; zoning; mini-splits (ductless); and furnace maintenance agreement (includes annual system check). And for those who are considering replacing their home heating system, the company offers free estimates for furnace replacement.

They want to point out that oftentimes, a furnace that that fails to provide sufficient heat for the home may simply have dirty or clogged filters, which means that homeowners can have the furnace working more efficiently by changing the filters. However, for other problems, it is advisable to get the services of furnace repair professionals. It is also important to ensure that furnace maintenance services be performed every year.

Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC offers service partner or preventative maintenance agreements for furnaces. This agreement offers several benefits for customers, such as: priority service; no emergency service fees; 10 percent discount; high-performance tune-up; 100 percent satisfaction guarantee; reminders sent to customers; qualified and professional technicians; and the agreement is transferable.

For plumbing, they offer solutions for leaky pipes, misbehaving toilets, clogged drains, backed up showers, and more. These include: drain cleaning; plumbing fixture replacements; water heater installation and repair for on-demand / tankless water heaters and tank water heaters; sump pump and battery backup systems; water service and water mains; waste piping; remote monitoring and alarms for flooding; garbage disposals; backflow preventers; and camera inspection; clogged drains for toilets, sinks, shower, bathtub and sewer. They also offer service partner agreements for plumbing.

With the colder months having started, having the water heater repaired or checked is advisable. Homeowners may take water heaters for granted until they suddenly find that it is not working. Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC can provide help, whether the water heater is the conventional model that has a water tank or the tankless water heater. It is important to note that when the water heater is 10 years old or more and springs a leak, it is time to have it replaced. Perhaps, it is time to have an on-demand or tankless water heater, which heats water instantaneously as it does not have a tank for storing water. The tankless water heater can be more energy efficient that the conventional water heaters.

Founded in 1923, Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC has evolved into one of the most dependable residential plumbing, heating and cooling service providers in the Quad City area and neighboring areas. They currently provide their services to the Quad Cities, made up of Davenport & Bettendorf, Iowa and Moline & Rock Island, Illinois, and the surrounding areas in Rock Island, Henry, Scott, Muscatine, Cedar, and Clinton counties.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpP_awGZIWk

Those who are interested in their furnace and plumbing services can visit the Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC website, or contact them on the telephone or through email.

###

For more information about Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC, contact the company here:



Northwest Plumbing, Heating & AC

Bill Durand

(563) 391-1344

bdurand@northwestmech.com

5885 Tremont Ave

Davenport, IA 52807