Proactive news headlines including Royal Wins Corp, MAS Gold, NEO Battery, Enveric Biosciences and Champion Gaming

New York , Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- RedHill Biopharma says opaganib proposed mechanism of action not impacted by spike protein mutations, including Omicron mutations; provides update on regulatory submissions for opaganib click here
- Sigma Lithium kicks off production plant construction at its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil click here
- CO2 GRO announces sale of its CO2 Delivery Solution System to a Tennessee-based hemp grower click here
- Esports Entertainment says ggCircuit brand to install ALPHA software at four Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company locations click here
- Royal Wins Corp appoints lawyer Charles Vycichl to its board of directors click here
- NEO Battery launches three silicon anode material products for high-performance lithium-ion batteries click here
- Zoglo's Incredible Food posts record 3Q revenue of $1.7M as new plant-based products see strong sales across Canada click here
- PlantX Life launches its e-commerce platform in the UK click here
- ElectraMeccanica delivers 42 SOLO EVs to reservation and fleet holders click here
- Champion Gaming strikes strategic partnership with basketball analytics company Inpredictable click here
- Safe-T successfully deploys its ZoneZero ZTNA solution in India and South-East Asia click here
- MAS Gold moving towards 1M gold ounce goal in Saskatchewan with updated Greywacke North resource click here
- Karora Resources appoints Australian resource veteran Shirley In't Veld to its board of directors click here
- Enveric Biosciences appoints Bob Dagher as its chief medical officer click here
- Psyched Wellness wraps up 90-day oral toxicity study on AME-1, its Amanita Muscaria extract click here
- Victory Square portfolio company Next Decentrum in partnership to bring ancient Egypt to life in the metaverse click here
- Mydecine files patent application to cover multiple families of psilocin analogs click here
- Lumina Gold inks Exploration Investment Protection Agreement for its Cangrejos project in Ecuador click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada has now outlined eight square-kilometre anomaly at Champagne gold project click here
- XPhyto Therapeutics completes strategic acquisition of 3a-diagnostics GmbH click here
- Bam Bam Resources awaiting assays after completing this year's drilling at Majuba Hill, Nevada click here
- PowerTap Hydrogen Capital says its modular hydrogen production and dispensing system saw 'tremendous success' at Expo 2020 in Dubai click here
- Kontrol Energy launches SmartPower, a new energy as a service solution for construction and retrofit projects click here
- Pathway Health enters into LOI to acquire operating assets of NewLight Pain Clinic in Ontario click here
