Associa Sierra North Names Melissa Robertson as Vice President

Reno, NV, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Sierra North recently named Melissa Robertson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, as vice president.

Ms. Robertson has 17 years of experience in the community association management industry. Having joined Associa in 2007, she served in the community association manager role before moving into leadership positions. Ms. Robertson spent 12 years as Associa Sierra North’s vice president of operations before becoming the branch president at Associa’s EMB Management branch. She is excited to return to Associa Sierra North as the vice president, where she will play a critical role in creating engaging team relationships, overseeing branch operations, and focusing on client growth.

“Since she joined Associa, Melissa’s approach to growing positive team relationships, her passion for leadership, and her proven commitment to our clients has been just a small part of what makes her such a valued team member,” stated Tiffany Hannah, CAMEx®, CCAM-ND, Associa regional vice president, west region. “We are excited to have her on board as Associa Sierra North remains dedicated to providing our new and existing clients, boards, and communities with the management solutions needed to help their associations succeed.”

Ms. Robertson holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), as well as the Association Management Specialist (AMS®) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI).

