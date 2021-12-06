Intra-Cellular Therapies Mourns the Passing of Director, Dr. Richard Lerner

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq:ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, mourns the passing of one of our Directors, Richard Lerner, MD, a scientific leader who contributed many research discoveries and technologies that have had major impacts on science and medicine. Dr. Lerner served on the board of directors of Intra-Cellular Therapies since the company’s formation in 2002.



“We are deeply saddened by the news of Richard’s passing. Richard was an entrepreneurial scientific leader in our field,” said Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies. “We had the privilege of having Richard as a dedicated member of our board of directors since our foundation and a constant inspiration in helping us in our commitment to improve the lives of individuals with psychiatric and neurological disorders. We will miss him deeply and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Dr. Lerner served as President of the Scripps Research Institute for 25 years. Dr. Lerner received the Wolf Prize in Chemistry in 1994, the California Scientist of the Year Award in 1996, the Paul Ehrlich and Ludwig Darmstaedter Prize in 2003, and the Prince of Asturias Award in 2012 for his achievements in the development of catalytic antibodies and combinatorial antibody and DNA-encoded chemical libraries. He was a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

