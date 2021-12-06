Y-mAbs Hosting Virtual Research and Development Day

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB) a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual research and development day on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 12pm Eastern Time.

The Y-mAbs research and development day will feature presentations from oncology key opinion leaders (“KOLs”) Javier E. Oesterheld, M.D. (Atrium Health) and Jaume Mora, M.D., Ph.D. (SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital).

Dr. Oesterheld will present on the current treatment landscape in the U.S. with DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk); and Dr. Mora will present dosing experience with naxitamab for patients with pediatric high-risk neuroblastoma and other solid tumors from compassionate use.

An update on Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ broad and advanced product pipeline, including the SADA technology, will follow from Vignesh Rajah, MBBS, DCH, MRCP(UK) MBA, (SVP, Chief Medical Officer at Y-mAbs) and Steen Lisby, M.D., DMSc, (SVP, Chief Scientific Officer at Y-mAbs).

A question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here .

Featured KOLs:

Jaume Mora, M.D., Ph.D. is the scientific director of Oncology and Hematology at SJD Barcelona Children's Hospital, as well as the director of its Developmental Tumours Laboratory. He is a member of several national and international scientific societies, including the International Pediatric Oncology Society, which awarded him the Schweisguth Prize, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), which in 2000 honored him with the young investigator award (YIA), as well as the Career Development Award (CDA). In 2011, Dr. Mora was the recipient of the annual BBVA Foundation Award and in 2006 he was awarded first prize of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) award for the study of child cancer.

Javier E. Oesterheld, M.D., is board certified in pediatric hematology-oncology and is helping to lead the ongoing pursuit of better treatments for childhood cancer. In 2017, he was named the first Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation Endowment Chair - Levine Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Program, a role that supports his mission to improve lives and outcomes of pediatric cancer patients. He’s also the principal investigator for Carolinas Kids Cancer Research Coalition, in conjunction with the developmental therapeutics program at Levine Children’s Hospital. Additionally, Dr. Oesterheld is the study chair and/or site principal investigator for multiple clinical research studies into acute leukemia, refractory pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia, relapsed and refractory Neuroblastoma, and relapsed sarcomas. His research has been published in top journals and has led to numerous lecture invitations.

About DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk)

DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk) is indicated, in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (“GM-CSF”), for the treatment of pediatric patients 1 year of age and older and adult patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow who have demonstrated a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy. This indication was approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefits in a confirmatory trial. DANYELZA® includes a Boxed Warning for serious infusion-related reactions, such as cardiac arrest and anaphylaxis, and neurotoxicity, such as severe neuropathic pain and transverse myelitis. See full Prescribing Information for complete Boxed Warning and other important safety information.

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company has a broad and advanced product pipeline, including one FDA approved product, DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one pivotal-stage product candidate, omburtamab, which targets tumors that express B7-H3.

