IGM Biosciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Review IGM-2323 Data Presented at the 63rd Annual ASH Meeting

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EST. The event will take place following an oral presentation featuring clinical data from the Phase 1 dose escalation study evaluating IGM-2323, the Company’s novel CD20 x CD3 T cell engager IgM antibody for the treatment of B cell proliferative diseases, at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.



IGM’s management team will be joined by Elizabeth Budde, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope National Medical Center.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (866) 649-1996 (domestic) or (409) 217-8769 (international) and referring to conference ID 9695193. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

