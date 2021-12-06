Carpenter Technology Names Suniti Moudgil to the Position of Chief Technology Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) today announced that Dr. Suniti Moudgil has joined the Company in the role of Chief Technology Officer, effective December 6, 2021. As Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Moudgil will be responsible for leading the Company’s technology strategy and Research & Development (R&D) organization, as well as overseeing the Company’s intellectual property portfolio.



“With R&D expertise and a breadth of experience in Technology, Marketing and Sales, and Operations, Suniti successfully leverages cross-functional capabilities to deliver business results,” said Tony R. Thene, President and CEO. “Suniti’s customer focus and demonstrated ability to strategically align R&D with commercial targets positions Carpenter Technology to maintain a robust pipeline and continue to deliver innovative and value-driven R&D investments.”

Prior to joining Carpenter Technology, Dr. Moudgil was Global Technology Leader in DuPont’s Electronics and Industrial business unit, where she led the technology strategy and R&D organization for several product lines in the portfolio, focusing investments on markets and technologies with the greatest potential to deliver sustainable competitive advantage and revenue growth. Prior to this role, Dr. Moudgil held positions at DuPont spanning R&D, Product Strategy, Marketing and Operations.

Dr. Moudgil earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Florida. She then earned her Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with a minor in Health Sciences and Technology. Dr. Moudgil also earned her Executive Education Certification from UC Berkeley Haas School of Business on Leading Innovative Change, and is Six Sigma Black Belt certified.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete “end-to-end” solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.