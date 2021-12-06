IMAC Holdings to Participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference and Present to Investors on December 8, 2021

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative and rehabilitative orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces that management will participate at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from December 8 – 9, 2021.



Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Ervin will deliver his corporate presentation on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at 10:50am ET.

Investors can also request a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Ervin to be arranged following the conclusion of the conference.

Investors can register for the conference here:

https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/december-2021-global/

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages more than 15 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka, and Tony Delk to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s The Back Space retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

IMAC Press Contact:

Laura Fristoe

lfristoe@imacrc.com

Investor Relations:

Bret Shapiro

(516) 222-2560

brets@coreir.com