LiveToBeHappy, Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 8, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) (“LiveToBeHappy” or the “Company”), a land and community development company, today announced its participation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. LiveToBeHappy’s Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Vincent Cox, will conduct a presentation from 10:00 – 10:30 AM EST, followed by a live, interactive question and answer session.



Interested parties are instructed to register and access the live webcast of the presentation. Emerging Growth Conference Webcast.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and the link will be provided after the event.

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. Looking forward, LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has several pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of individual and institutional investors, as well as investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

