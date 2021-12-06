JumpCloud Releases “IT Necessities for a Distributed World” to Give SME IT Admins a Free Guide for Managing Distributed Users and Devices

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced the publication of “ IT Necessities for a Distributed World: Building a Modern IT Infrastructure for Hybrid-Remote Work ,” a new book published by O’Reilly Media. As hybrid-remote work models continue to evolve and present new challenges, JumpCloud is offering the book free of charge to help IT admins best position their teams and organizations for the coming year.



Conceived and written by seasoned IT professional Ryan Bacon and cybersecurity industry expert Kim Crawley, the book offers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) essential tips, recommendations, and how-tos for managing and securing distributed, remote, and hybrid workforces with ease of mind. It is the first book to offer clear steps to building a robust infrastructure that supports the hybrid-remote work configurations of today, and provides guidance on how to prepare for the configurations of tomorrow.

Sample chapters and topics include:

The modern business landscape: managing the IT/user relationship, emerging solutions





The building blocks of a modern IT infrastructure: resource access and future-proofing with flexibility





The directory: directory options, flexibility and scalability, directory protocols and APIs





Security best practices: reporting and review, employee training, and Zero Trust security





Implementing solutions: self-service technology, automation, and strategic staffing



“JumpCloud has been making the lives of IT pros easier for nearly 10 years. This is especially true for SME teams with budget and time constraints,” said Bacon. “This book is our latest effort to ease the burden of IT teams by giving IT pros another tool to add to their toolbox, providing insights and best practices on how to adapt to the demands of a distributed workforce and the ever-changing modern workspace.”

“IT Necessities for a Distributed World'' is available for instant download here , and is part of the larger JumpCloud mission to arm IT admins with all the necessary resources for building and managing hybrid-remote workplaces. Other resources include:

IT Admin’s Toolkit for 2022 , a guide to kick-start 2022 planning and ensure IT strategy is secure and ready for the long haul.





a guide to kick-start 2022 planning and ensure IT strategy is secure and ready for the long haul. JumpCloud Lounge , a Slack channel where IT admins gather, ask questions, and share experiences and expertise.





, a Slack channel where IT admins gather, ask questions, and share experiences and expertise. JumpCloud blog , where admins can review technical articles, follow step-by-step how-to guides, evaluate feature and product comparisons, and learn essential tips and tricks for IT admins.





, where admins can review technical articles, follow step-by-step how-to guides, evaluate feature and product comparisons, and learn essential tips and tricks for IT admins. JumpCloud University , where admins can enroll in free courses for all skill levels and earn official JumpCloud certification.





, where admins can enroll in free courses for all skill levels and earn official JumpCloud certification. The IT Hour , a weekly community program open to anyone, which focuses on everything in the life of the IT admin.



About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Directory Platform helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 150,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

