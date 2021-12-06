Minim Announces New Employment Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MANCHESTER, NH, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim , Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announces that the Minim Board of Directors and its Compensation Committee approved a grant of restricted stock units (RSUs) to new employee Bill Wallace, covering an aggregate of 188,274 shares of common stock.



The effective grant date of the RSUs is December 1, 2021, and the RSUs are being granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs will vest in three equal bi-monthly installments over a five-month period starting on the first month anniversary of the grant date, subject to the applicable new employee’s continued service with Minim through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs were granted outside of the company’s equity incentive plans.

About Minim

Minim , Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com .

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

