Rockridge Announces Passing of Director Richard Kusmirski

Vancouver, BC , Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: RRRLF) (Frankfurt: RR0) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) announces with deep sorrow that a Director of the Company, Richard (“Rick”) Kusmirski, P.Geo., M.Sc., passed away on Friday, Dec. 3rd in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, at the age of 68 after a lengthy illness. Rockridge wishes to extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and business associates. Rick was an accomplished exploration geologist with more than four decades of experience throughout the world but primarily focused in North America, specifically the Athabasca Basin. He has been an active member of the Saskatchewan mineral exploration and mining community for many years and will be dearly missed.

Rick actively participated in the discovery of a number of uranium, gold and base metal deposits, and for several years, in his capacity as Exploration Manager, he directed Cameco Corporation's uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin. In 1999, Rick joined JNR Resources becoming Vice President of Exploration in 2000. Subsequently, he directed the exploration program that led to the discovery of the Maverick Zone on the Moore Lake uranium project with then partner Kennecott Canada. Rick later became JNR’s President and CEO in January of 2001, and continued leading the company until February of 2013, JNR was acquired by Denison Mines Corp. by way of a friendly all-share take-over bid. Rick also served as the industry Chair and Director of the Exploration Section of the Saskatchewan Mining Association for many years and was a director of Rockridge Resources Ltd., Bessor Minerals Inc. and several other publicly traded companies.

Jordan Trimble, President of Rockridge, stated: "On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Rick’s family and friends. We are all incredibly saddened by this sudden loss and Rick will be sorely missed. I have known and worked with Rick for almost nine years, and I consider him a dear friend, colleague and mentor. Rick was a passionate, hard-working and very knowledgeable exploration geologist that was laser-focused on creating shareholder value.”

About Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Rockridge Resources (TSX.V: ROCK) is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, specifically copper and gold. The Company’s core copper project is the Knife Lake Project located in Saskatchewan which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake Deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface Cu-Co-Au-Ag-Zn deposit open along strike and at depth. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the large property package. The Company's secondary asset is the Raney Gold Project, which is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. Recently reported drill hole RN 20-06 intersected 28.0 g/t gold over 6.0 metres at a shallow vertical level of 95 metres, which is the best result from the project thus far. Rockridge’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Additional information about Rockridge Resources and its project portfolio can be found on the Company’s website at www.rockridgeresourcesltd.com.

