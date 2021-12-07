First Emotionally Intelligent Robot Makes Visiting the Dentist Fun for Kids

DENVER, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 9th, children visiting Adventure Dental and Vision in Aurora will have a new friend – Robin the Robot! Designed for children by scientists, engineers, and pediatric psychologists, Robin is the first of its kind emotionally intelligent robot that provides social and emotional support for children undergoing medical treatments in pediatric settings and now Robin is coming to Colorado! Adventure Dental and Vision in Aurora and Academy Kids in Colorado Springs will be the first to have Robin the Robot in their practices.



Named one of the top 100 inventions of 2021 by Time Magazine, Robin’s compassionate and empathetic nature is specifically designed to help children cooperate with medical staff during their time at the doctor and impact better health outcomes. Robin utilizes peer-to-peer interactions, engages children with interactive games, uses visual and auditory sensory modalities, including images and music, and age-appropriate conversations to decrease their stress related to visiting the doctor. Robin plays interactive games such as hide and seek, I spy, rock/paper/scissors, and age-appropriate trivia games that keep children active and excited. Conducted studies showed that after the interaction with Robin, children's joy level increased by 26% and stress reduced by 34%, resulting in a 40% decrease in the time of medical procedure preparation due to better cooperation with medical personnel.

"We are standing at the beginning of the field of social robotics, and it can have a huge impact on the healthcare industry, specifically dentistry," said Karen Khachikyan, the Founder and CEO of Expper Technologies, the company behind Robin. "Our goal is to change the perceptions children have about medical treatments," Khachikyan said. "This way, dental treatment is no longer stressful for children."

At Adventure, Robin will teach children about healthy habits and explain medical procedures such as dental x-rays, tooth extractions and sealants. In addition, Robin has learned how to introduce procedures such as visual acuity, dilation, and pressure tests to children. By increasing children's knowledge about various medical procedures/tools, coping strategies, and healthy behaviors, we can impact a child’s overall health.

Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

15121 E. Mississippi Ave., Aurora, CO 80012, 303-802-1022

https://kidsdentalvisioncare.com/meet-robin-the-robot-aurora-colorado

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics

Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at https://kidsdentalvisioncare.com/