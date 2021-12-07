Bessor Announces the Passing of Director Richard T. Kusmirski

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) ("Bessor" or the "Company") is sad to report the recent passing of Richard (“Rick”) T. Kusmirski, P.Geo.,M.Sc. Bessor wishes to extend its sincere condolences to Rick’s family, friends, and business associates.



An accomplished and well respected exploration geologist, Rick had served as a Director of the Company since its establishment and his collegiality, technical competence and sage advice will be sorely missed.

