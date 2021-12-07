Soccer Legend Lothar Matthaus, WWE Champion 'The Great Khali', and Hit Rapper 'The Game', PLUS 30 Others Join nOFTEN To Launch Their NFTs...

Berlin, Germany, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) nOFTEN, the world's leading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) marketplace for artists & celebrities, announced its association with WWE champion Khali, world-famous rapper Game and Lothar Matthaus- The FIFA world cup champion to sell exclusive NFT artwork after its great collaboration with FTV.

This association aims to get fans more connected to their favourite artist's unseen innovation and gives them an opportunity and a platform to buy, sell, trade, and bid for celebrity NFTs. It's not that often experienced and is driven by blockchain technologies that help monetize and safeguard their artworks. As a result, both Indian and International artists are becoming part of this unique community and taking it on a larger level.

In this hugely competitive market, digital platforms play a significant role in showcasing and sharing artists' talent with the world without limitations. nOFTEN understands the market and is a gold rush for artists & celebrities, churning out mind-boggling pay-outs for early adopters if used right. It inspires other sports leaders, dancers, actors, singers, and painters. More and more investors are investing in the crypto market because of the complete traceability of the ownership of unique digital assets.





On the alliance, Constantin Clemens Aurin, nOFTEN, said, "It's overwhelming to see how NFT is becoming a favourite topic amongst artists and how they welcome the concept of direct connection with their fans. The opportunities that are present within the space are beyond space."

On this association, the world-famous rapper The Game said, “With this digital liberty, I can put forth my creative vision on display and show, not only the growth of my career but also the passion I have for other things."

Wrestler-champion Khali said, "I cannot be more excited for such an association wherein I get to interact with my fans on a personal level and showcase the art I have in me, which the world may not be much aware of. I don't think there can be any such platform better than this."

Footballer Lothar Matthaus said, "I always believe the digital platform can do wonders if you have talent. The greed to learn and achieve more will land you in a great place. And getting an apt platform to show your hidden talent is nothing but a way to fulfill your dreams smoother. I am extremely happy for this association and waiting to see what'snext in line."

It will get more exciting to see what nOFTEN has more in the bag as fans of all kinds are getting significant collections of their choice and receiving personal interaction opportunities with their loved artists.

About nOFTEN:

nOFTEN is the world's leading NFT Marketplace leveraging The celeb-Fan-centric theme, celebrating the free spirit of artists, turning it into valuable digital assets. Artists of every genre, offering discrete collections and personal interaction opportunities, are a part of nOFTEN.

For more information:

Visit the official website at www.noften.com



