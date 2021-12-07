Change of Company Name and ASX Ticker

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following shareholder approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 30 November 2021, the change of company name from Orocobre Limited to Allkem Limited has been completed.

The Company’s new ASX ticker is “AKE” (from “ORE”) which is effective from today’s date.

This release was authorised by Mr Martin Perez de Solay, CEO and Managing Director of Allkem Limited.

