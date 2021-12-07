Reebok and A$AP NAST Drop Limited-Edition NFTs on RFOX’s NFT Platform

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, metaverse company RFOX announced that its white-label NFT platform, RFOX NFTs, was chosen as the exclusive technology provider for the recently-launched NFT collection from major international footwear and clothing manufacturer Reebok and rap-fashion icon A$AP NAST’s NST2 brand, in support of their launch of the unisex A$AP NAST x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge shoes.

The NFTs were distributed for free via the RFOX NFT platform and were all claimed within less than five minutes of the public release. Sales in the secondary market for the NFTs were valued at a total of $250,000 USD on NFT marketplace OpenSea within hours of the release.

To support this launch of the A$AP NAST x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge shoes, available exclusively at Reebok.com, Reebok and NST2 minted their second limited-edition collaborative NFT collection on the RFOX NFTs platform. The 300 NFTs minted are available in 3 variants, representing the different elements in which the shoes can be worn. With the help of RFOX NFTs, these exclusive digital assets were made available on December 1, supported by RFOX NFTs technology and the NFT event’s wide reach through Reebok’s community of 4 million followers across Instagram and Twitter.

The successful launch of the A$AP NAST x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge NFTs was made possible through the RFOX NFTs solution, allowing for the deployment of the required smart contracts, the creation of the publicly accessible marketplace where people could claim and mint their NFTs, and the launch of the landing page where the NFT distribution was made.

Ben Fairbank, CEO and Co-Founder of RFOX, said, “We are proud of how the RFOX NFTs platform was instrumental in the successful, seamless, and high-profile launch of exclusive NFTs from Reebok and A$AP NAST. With this NFT launch, we have shown what RFOX NFTs is capable of as an important player in the growing NFT industry.”

RFOX NFTs is a white-label platform developed by RFOX that provides an end-to-end creation, website, marketplace, and shared liquidity pool platform, allowing businesses like Reebok to simply create and distribute NFTs.

This platform also supported the first virtual land sale of the RFOX VALT metaverse in the Callinova art-inspired quarter, with total sales reaching 29,503,803 RFOX (USD 1.4 million at the time of the sale’s completion in September 2021, USD 8.3 million as of December 1, 2021), as well as the launch of the Miss Universe Philippines NFT Collection, one of the first documented uses of NFTs in the beauty pageant space.

RFOX’s role in the release of the NFTs from A$AP Nast and Reebok is a key milestone in its partnership with VOID Cyber since September 2021. RFOX has issued a marquee shop to VOID Cyber to help introduce premium brands to the metaverse in RFOX VALT. RFOX and VOID Cyber previously worked together to help bring the trial NFT collection by Reebok to market earlier this year on the WAX blockchain. Now they are doing the same for NFTs, collectibles and digital wearables, as they operate a rotational collection of the worlds’ biggest brands in their virtual shop. As a result of this previous work, Reebok entrusted RFOX and VOID Cyber with the recent NFT launch, with much success for all sides.

VOID Cyber has worked on campaigns with Nike, Converse, Reebok, New Balance, VLONE, Off—White / Virgil Abloh, Yeezy, Lacoste, Louis Vuitton, KSUBI, Neighborhood, Fragment, Playboy, Palm Angles, Mayweather Sports, Rolling Loud, GOLF le FLEUR*, A$AP World Wide, Dreamville, OVO, TDE, Culture Kings and more. The collective is also actively involved in the entertainment sector and has collaborated with creatives such as A$AP Mob, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Kanye West, Juice WRLD, Pop Smoke, Skepta, French Montana, YG, NBA Youngboy, Nav, and more.

“Our success in this NFT launch is a result of our continued work in building an NFT platform that brands can trust, as well as our ongoing, high-impact partnership with VOID Cyber, which has provided us with an avenue for onboarding multiple premium brands and top artists into NFTs and the upcoming RFOX VALT metaverse. We look forward to more launches like this in the future, as the metaverse and NFTs become more ubiquitous to the public,” Ben Fairbank added.

About RFOX

RFOX is a metaverse builder based in Southeast Asia, with a mission to be the global leader in immersive metaverse experiences focused on retail, media, gaming, and rewards, through the RFOX VALT metaverse. Since 2018, the company has built the RFOX ecosystem of products and solutions that include online games, white-label NFT platforms, crypto-financial products, digital media platforms, and more. Its main token is $RFOX, the digital asset that fuels the RFOX metaverse ecosystem and its immersive technology.

About VOID Cyber

VOID Cyber comprises a team of industry experts with a passion for creativity, innovation, and utilizing new technologies. Together, our team has decades of industry experience in entertainment working with brands and creatives. VOID Cyber acts as a bridge for the traditional creative industries to enter and flourish in the blockchain space through NFTs and marketing activations.

