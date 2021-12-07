Eternity Technologies Launches “Quasar” a new generation of Carbon Nano Motive Batteries Made in UAE

Leading industrial battery manufacturer Eternity Technologies is launching QUASAR, a new range of Carbon Nano Motive batteries to deliver more power, longer run times and faster recharge versus conventional lead batteries.

Designed mainly for the heavy-duty material handling market such as electric forklift trucks, QUASAR batteries can be fully charged in just four hours and with opportunity charging capabilities offering even greater flexibility. QUASAR Carbon Nano motive batteries are ideal for material handling equipment operating in multi-shift, outdoor and cold storage applications with up to 50% more power. Equally, QUASAR is an ideal battery for extremely high temperatures indoor or outdoor.

The QUASAR positive plate utilises Thin Tube technology, which offers greater energy density and higher discharge performance. It also incorporates a market leading phenolic resin separator which can meet the heavy-duty operating demands and provides excellent oxidation resistance. The QUASAR negative plate contains Carbon Nano Tube (CNT) technology, which increases its fast charge capability, without any degradation to the life of the batteries.

Using the latest manufacturing production processes and equipment, Eternity Technologies’ QUASAR batteries are now made in its UAE factory and can deliver an enviable 99% recycling rate further supporting a sustainable and truly circular economy.

Dr Mark Stevenson of Eternity Technologies, explains: “QUASAR, is our new premium battery range and a great addition to our already extensive battery offering. After very successful trials and qualifications by our customers we are ready to serve the global motive markets and offer a strong value proposition.”

About Eternity Technologies

Eternity Technologies deliver the most reliable, sustainable and available industrial battery solutions for the Motive and Network Power markets.

With unique state of the art manufacturing facilities in place, Eternity Technologies has operations in United Arab Emirates, Germany, Spain, USA, Chile and South Africa and is today one of the fastest growing industrial battery companies.

Eternity Technologies sells to over 100 countries worldwide offering a wide range of industrial batteries, chargers and services for material handling equipment, electric forklifts, renewable energy storage or off grid solar systems.

For more details about products from Eternity Technologies, including the new QUASAR batteries, visit the website www.eternitytechnologies.com

