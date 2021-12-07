DeFinity Legend, the latest addition in the ‘play-to-earn’ game market, is already delivering an epic experience

Labuan, Malaysia, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Released by Bitto and Definity Studios, DeFinity Legend, Rise of Aether is becoming a popular turn-based RBG game that offers custom DLD characters and can be played in three different contents – PvE (player versus environment), guild nation PvP (players versus player) and virtual real estate.

“The play-to-earn NFT games have radically changed the gaming landscape around the world. They have completely replaced some of the old formats and are gaining popularity in all circles. Gamers today prefer such games as they are free to play but offer a great opportunity to earn money – so the better you are at a game, the higher the chances of making money.’ said Nic Chin, co-founder, and blockchain director at DeFinity Legend.

The team behind DeFinity Legend has over 40 years of experience in total, and the 20 individuals possess a deep understanding of both the gaming and blockchain sectors. The unique mix of expertise and knowledge has helped make DeFinity Legend a visually appealing, one-of-a-kind play-to-earn game.

“After six months of planning, Definity Studios was able to raise $150,000 in only weeks through a private sale, with over $200,000 in extra reserve money guaranteed by Bitto. DLD has had over 10,000 registered users since the first week of the website's soft launch, demonstrating the team's dedication to the project. DeFinity Legend makes it equally appealing for crypto advertisers looking for in-game advertising options.” he further added.

The new era of blockchain gaming gives participants complete ownership over the digital assets they earn or obtain due to their participation in the games. The NFT Marketplace on DeFinity Legends allows NFT artists to create, sell, and purchase NFTs digital content. DeFinity Studio has embedded chosen character designs into the DeFinity Legends realm in-game, promoting, supporting, and encouraging NFT and art production.

“DeFinity Legend is a blockchain-based role-playing game that combines the elements of DeFi, NFT & Play2Earn in one. Players get better equipment, heroes, guardians. DLD has limited edition NFTs -- if you earn anything on DLD metaverse, it is yours -- gamers can then sell the NFT to other collectors and players.” added Nic.

NFTs have been sold for hundreds of millions of dollars and retained purely as a kind of art. However, Definity Legend intends to add value to NFT artworks through in-game character art. DeFinity Legend is the first to combine potential NFT art listed within the DLD marketplace to come to life within the DLD world. It is also the first NFT play-to-earn game that allows players to own & modify the appearance of the NFT Characters & equipment that will reflect live in-game.

“Definity Legend boasts a one-of-a-kind bespoke branding design art style with a touch of distinctive traits in the characters and game visual look. This is an exciting development in the field of blockchain gaming! DeFinity Legend’s sponsorship feature is also unique as it allows users with no time to play to identify players on their behalf and split the earnings. As a result, both investors and the participant profit from the DLD ecosystem.” Nic said while sharing the unique features of DeFinity Legend.

About DeFinity Legend

DeFinity Legend is a one-of-a-kind play-to-earn NFT game that offers players a chance to enjoy a superior gaming experience and earn money simultaneously. Backed by Bitto and Definity Studios, the game is set to mark the industry with its exciting and unique game features.

