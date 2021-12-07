Austin TX Neuropathy Natural Reversal – Drug-Free/Surgery-Free Treatment Launch

Bee Cave, United States, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the goal of providing improved balance, movement and pain relief support, the practice’s announced services are recommended for those who want to effectively and naturally address the root cause of their neuropathy diagnosis without surgery and drugs.

More information can be found at https://www.drpurelife.com about the practice and services they offer.

Now patients can collaborate with a proven expert in this field to help improve their health and wellbeing. The Dr. Pure Life clinic offers patients access to high-quality chiropractic and functional neurology solutions to help them overcome the current physical conditions they are currently dealing with.

Neuropathy is a condition when peripheral nerves are damaged causing weakness, tingling, burning, or numbness. The damage can be caused by anything from diabetes to chemotherapy and is often regarded as irreversible with little to no permanent or sustainable relief or recovery available to sufferers. Patients might be prescribed ongoing medication with unpleasant to dangerous side effects which can severely and negatively impact their overall quality of life.

Dr. Roger Borbon, a board-certified chiropractic neurologist, has developed a clinically proven unique treatment protocol that naturally and effectively reduces or eliminates burning, tingling, pain, or weakness in neuropathy patients by reversing the root cause involved.

Interested parties can visit https://vimeo.com/629540742 for more information about Neuropathy and Dr. Borbon’s natural intervention strategies.

About Dr. Roger Borbon

Dr. Roger Borbon obtained his doctorate in 2004 and established his practice in 2005. He developed the Optimized FFL (Form, Function, Lifestyle) system that has helped bring rapid healing results to his patients. He is also one of only 278 functional neurologists worldwide.

A relieved patient said, “I have been living with chemo-induced neuropathy since the summer of 2004. In addition to traditional chiropractic care, you also gave me laser treatments that I believe helped reduce my leg pain. My balance has improved 100%. The feeling in my feet is improving. In October 2005, I purchased a new vehicle and within two weeks was driving confidently enough to take myself to appointments and the store.”

​Go to https://vimeo.com/649186712 for more information about Dr. Borbon’s natural neuropathy solutions.

Website: https://www.drpurelife.com