Hypefactors now launches API solution brand for enterprise integrations

The SaaS company Hypefactors, which delivers a unified solution for media intelligence, reputation and trust tracking, will further commercialize its data and AI assets by launching a dedicated brand for API solutions, that make it possible to fuel Hypefactors’ data into other IT solutions. The brand ‘Atlastic.ai’ will be launched on December 7, 2021 and widens the use of media intelligence tech to business segments beyond PR/communications.

Atlastic.ai opens up the Hypefactors global media data set and data enrichment AI's for integration into other existing IT infrastructure and platforms typically found at large enterprises.

The Atlastic.ai technology can help these enterprises get the full picture of important situations and make better-informed decisions. The company deliver machine-readable data feeds of relevant, structured and enriched media content for a wide range of applications and segments, including market and competitor research, ESG topics, reputation and crisis management, supply chain issues and financial analysis.

Atlastic.ai leverages the multi-year development of data and AI technology assets spurred by the Hypefactors solution. It expands the company's addressable market by delivering client benefits like:

A comprehensive, real-time global media database with millions of news stories made available in near real-time.

Data enrichments using state-of-the-art AI that can handle 100 languages in common use, such as the 4th generation Reputation-AI, Presence-AI and Character-AI.

Reputation and trust measurement metrics that correlate with other business KPI's.





By actively commercializing the Atlastic.ai and Hypefactors solutions simultaneously, the core technology is made available for more use cases and could provide additional revenue streams.

More information can be found at www.atlastic.ai





About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence, reputation and trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

