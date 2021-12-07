Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

7 December 2021

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Board Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce, further to the announcement on 25 October, the formal appointment of Mr Andrew Hall to the Board as Commercial Director with immediate effect. In addition to his existing responsibilities, he now leads the Company's external and investor communications.

Mr Hall’s role is focussed on the Company’s strategic business initiatives, capital raising, managing offtake relationships as well as leading the Company’s external and investor communications. Mr Hall has spent the last fourteen years working in natural resources and finance linked businesses. Before joining the Company in December 2018, Mr Hall previously worked at a natural resources focussed merchant bank where he established and managed the alternative finance distribution business covering asset managers, private equity, investment banks, family offices and trading houses.

Mr Hall’s appointment to the Board is designed to formalise the communication channel between the Board and investors and other stakeholders in the Company. His assumption of this responsibility will allow Mr Andrew Prelea, CEO, to concentrate on his key role of running the Company’s operations, developing and progressing existing initiatives and evaluating new opportunities as well as expanding on his existing key strategic relationships in the jurisdictions that the Company operates.

At the same time, Mr Roy Tucker has relinquished his executive functions but remains a Non-Executive Director at the request of the Board to make available his in-depth knowledge and understanding of the Company.

Brian Moritz, Chairman of Vast Resources plc, commented:

"I am delighted to announce Andrew Hall’s formal appointment to the Board and I am confident that his experience in the equity capital and finance markets generally will prove valuable in his expanded role as the Company’s spokesperson, leading investor communications.

“I would also like to thank Roy for his continued and consistent support of Vast, and I am grateful for the guidance he will continue to provide.”

As required under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies, further disclosures on Mr Hall are as follows:

Mr Andrew Nicholas Michael Hall, aged 39, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current directorships and/or partnerships Past directorships and/or partnerships N/A Nettleton Asset Management Limited

Lancaster Search Partners Limited





Mr Hall holds 115,550 ordinary shares in the Company along with 2,300,000 SARS.

There is no further information on Mr Hall required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

