Changes to the Executive Group Management of ISS A/S

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 7 December 2021

No. 27/2021

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announced further changes to support its strategic ambitions and the execution of the OneISS strategy that was launched almost one year ago.

Today’s changes to the organisation and business structures reflect the initial success of creating a focused governance on the business and customers while maintaining a strong collaboration between group functions and local subsidiaries. All changes are effective 1 January 2022.

The Europe region, which has been managed as one region, will be organised and managed as two regions going forward: Northern Europe - consisting of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands, Belgium & Luxembourg (Belux), Poland and Lithuania (PoBa) and Central and Southern Europe - consisting of France, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

Pierre-Francois Riolacci, CEO of ISS Europe and Member of the Executive Group Management Board of ISS A/S registered with the Danish Business Authority, will leave the company to take up a new position outside ISS. Going forward the Executive Group Management Board of ISS A/S registered with the Danish Business Authority will consist of Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO, and Kasper Fangel, Group CFO.

Germany will be managed as a separate country organisation reporting directly to Group COO, Troels Bjerg.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, currently Country Manager for ISS Norway, has been appointed CEO, Northern Europe and member of the Executive Group Management. Celia Liu, currently CEO, Strategic Transformation, has been appointed CEO, Central and Southern Europe. She will continue as member of the Executive Group Management. The overall responsibility for Strategic Transformation will be transferred to the Group CFO function.

To further strengthen the strategic focus on Global Key Accounts, an external candidate has been recruited as CEO, Global Key Accounts and member of the Executive Group Management. The person will commence in the role no later than 1 July 2022.

Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO, ISS A/S, said:

“Almost one year ago, we launched our new OneISS strategy. Since then, we have shown a strong ability to execute on our strategic ambitions while at the same time operate our business through a challenging period. Now, we take the next step in our strategic journey, and I would like to thank Pierre-Francois Riolacci for his contribution to ISS. With the announced changes, I am confident that we can continue to build a stronger, simpler and closer ISS that will deliver the best possible integrated facility management services for our customers.”

For investor enquiries

Michael Bjergby, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 31 37 41 71

Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38



For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Head of Global PR & Media Relations, +45 51 71 43 68

About ISS



ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility management company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. In 2020, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 70 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ﻿ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





Attachment