WallStreetNinja to launch its ILO on Unicrypt today

Neuchâtel, Switzerland, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) We are happy to announce the launch of our Initial Liquidity Offering (ILO) on the Unicrypt platform and looking forward to a bright future in the decentralized space!

A fully decentralized solution, Unstoppable Ecosystem is required to propel the movement forward into a web browser-based experience free from unnecessary browser extensions and smartphone wallet apps.

WallStreetNinja “the Unstoppable Ecosystem” (aka WSN) will provide the very needed solution that is web based, fully decentralized, multi-chain, swap, dApp browser and completely non-custodial, with a single sign-on facility via Dfinity’s Internet Identity.

WallStreetNinja successfully deployed the Alpha release of their groundbreaking technology on the 2nd of Dec 2021, marking a new beginning in the Decentralized Ecosystem sphere.

With a successful initial product launch under their belt, WallStreetNinja will now launch its much anticipated Initial Liquidity Offering (ILO), held on the Unicrypt platform closing 7th of Dec 2021.

WallStreetNinja has already been backed and endorsed by high profile industry players including Darkpool Ventures, Midas Touch Consulting and CoinNexus. Such relationships not only provide capital, but add value in the way of advice from subject matter experts in the field of technology, financial markets and cryptocurrency.

Movement is starting to build for WallStreetNinja as it pioneers the Unstoppable sector of decentralized ecosystems alongside technologies such as Pocket Network, Internet Computer, StackOS, ENS and Brave.

WallStreetNinja

WallStreetNinja (WSN) provides users simplified access to a decentralized ecosystem’s chain of their choice from a single web app. WSN is taking the self custody wallet segment to the next level through decentralized computing and blockchain relays.

Follow WallStreetNinja’s developments on: Website | Telegram Announcement | Telegram Chat | Twitter | Gitbook





