Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc): Result of the Subsequent Offering

(B, 7 December 2021) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Green Energy Group (Seabird Exploration Plc)(the "Company") published on 18 November 2021 regarding the subsequent offering of up to 1,750,000 new shares (the "Offer Shares") in the Company at a subscription price of NOK 4.50 per share (the "Subsequent Offering").



The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering expired on 6 December 2021 at 16:30 CET. By the end of the subscription period, the Company had received valid subscriptions for a total of 330,095 Offer Shares, and the same number of Offer Shares will consequently be issued. Upon registration of the new share capital, the Company will have 34,276,665 shares issued, each of par value USD 0.20.

Notifications of allocated Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering and the corresponding amount to be paid by each subscriber will be set out in a separate letter to each subscriber to whom Offer Shares have been allotted. The due date for payment of allocated Offer Shares will be set out in the allocation letter. Delivery of the Offer Shares to investors' VPS accounts is expected to take place on or about 14 December 2021, subject to timely registration and other conditions.

Fearnley Securities AS acted as Manager in the Subsequent Offering.

For additional information, please contact:

Erik von Krogh, CFO, +47 930 38 075

